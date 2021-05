I've said it once before and it bears reiteration: H.E.R. is the most dominant R&B star on the planet right now and I will hear no debate on this. She's not even 25 years old yet and she already has won several Grammys and just took home an Oscar among other accolades, not to mention she currently has several smash hits that she's either solo or a featured artist on in heavy rotation here at Kiss-FM. While Beyonce has transcended R&B to become a pop household name, H.E.R. has carved out her own lane which is why you can now mention "her" name with the Queen Bey when it comes to creators of amazing music.