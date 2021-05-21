Yoán Moncada strikes balance with strike zone, eyes stardom

Many of you know I grew up in a baseball family. The summer rotated around my brother’s games and my dad’s coaching and practice schedule. One of the things I learned early is that you don’t complain about the strike zone because both teams have to deal with it and complaining about it doesn’t help. In the five years I’ve written for this site I’ve written about the strike zone exactly once — as a hook to discuss this very cool Boston University study about balls, strikes and umpire accuracy in 2019. But every now and again a game is called so egregiously poorly that we need to talk about it.