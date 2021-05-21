newsbreak-logo
Yoán Moncada strikes balance with strike zone, eyes stardom

By MarketMaker
soxmachine.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYoán Moncada has been on a tear over the last few weeks. Since the start of the month, he’s dominated the plate even without hitting the ball out of the park. He’s walking in 25 percent of his plate appearances and blistering the balls he puts in play to the tune of an average exit velocity of 95.1 mph. It’s led to five doubles, nine runs scored and nine RBIs over 11 games with nary a bad game in the bunch. The result is an obscenely OBP-heavy line during this stretch: .359/.519/.487 with a 193 wRC+.

