KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — A hole-by-hole look at the Ocean Course at Kiawah Island, site of the 103rd PGA Championship to be played May 20-23: No. 1, 396 yards, par 4: A gentle start to the championship, though it features one of the narrowest fairways on the golf course, with a waste area to the right and thick dune grass on the left. A good drive will leave a short iron to a green tucked in a natural dune area. This should yield plenty of birdies.