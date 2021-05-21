Pacific Symphony to Stream Concert to Mark Anniversary of George Floyd’s Death

In the mid-1800s, classical music began to take a drastic turn towards modernism. From the 1830s onward, a new kind of player began to emerge, and would raise the bar of technique forever: virtuosos. Composers and performers such as F. Chopin, N. Paganini, and H. Vieuxtemps raised the standard of playing to another level by pushing the limits of what was possible for musicians and their hands. Previously, much of the repertoire was written for a specific player or group of musicians, so the composer knew how easy or difficult a piece should be. In the 1810s, a pianist was to premiere one of Beethoven’s piano concertos and he supposedly asked the composer to change some of the notes because they were too hard for him to play. Astounded at the pianist’s nerve, naturally, Beethoven refused. Today, it is rare to find a performer who asks the composer to make their piece easier — unless the two are collaborating on a project and it is for artistic purposes. Otherwise, players honor the intentions of the creator, and, in simple terms, “suck it up.” This mentality was born from the original virtuosos who wrote the music the way they wanted and left the hard job to the performers. Here are two of the most famous.