Pacific Symphony to Stream Concert to Mark Anniversary of George Floyd’s Death

By Contributing Editor
mynewsla.com
 4 days ago

The Pacific Symphony will stream a free concert Tuesday in tribute to George Floyd, marking the one-year anniversary of his death at the hands of Minneapolis police. The Pacific Symphony, in partnership with the Fresno Philharmonic, Monterey Symphony and the San Jose Chamber Orchestra, commissioned Emmy Award-winning composer John Christopher Wineglass to write “Alone Together,” a piece that addresses social issues and systemic racial disparities.

mynewsla.com
