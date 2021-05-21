newsbreak-logo
Politics

National Jewish groups urge Biden to call out antisemitism inspired by Gaza conflict

JTA
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (JTA) — An array of national Jewish groups called on Joe Biden to speak out against what the Anti-Defamation League has described as a recent spike in antisemitic attacks linked to the latest Israeli war in Gaza. Biden has yet to address the incidents, and did not mention them...

PoliticsMilton Daily Standard

Joe Biden's hit-and-run on the Palestinian people

U.S. taxpayers who want to see their tax dollars at work should look no further than the Gaza Strip, the besieged enclave where 2 million Palestinians live in what former Conservative British Prime Minister David Cameron described as “an open-air prison.” Israel has launched another of its horrific, periodic bombing campaigns against the embattled Gazans — slaughters that Israeli commentators have long called “mowing the grass” — leaving hundreds dead, including scores of children. At least 17 hospitals and clinics have been damaged, including Gaza’s only COVID-19 testing facility, clean water has been cut to hundreds of thousands, schools have been destroyed, and a major high rise building hosting media organizations including Al Jazeera and the Associated Press was leveled. The United States enables all this by providing Israel with billions of dollars in aid annually and unparalleled access to sophisticated weaponry.
Foreign PolicyYNET News

How split is the Democratic party over Israel?

U.S. President Joe Biden is trying to extinguish a fire that threatens to incinerate the bipartisan nature of the American-Israeli relationship in the wake of the latest conflict in Gaza. Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter. “There is no shift in my commitment to the security of Israel. No shift....
PoliticsPOLITICO

The difference between Ilhan Omar and MTG

A DIVIDE OVER ANTISEMITISM — The ceasefire between Israel and Hamas militants, which ended 11 days of conflict, is holding. But America is now grappling with the painful specter of antisemitism after a flurry of reported new attacks against Jews. The Anti-Defamation League said Thursday that it logged 193 reports of antisemitic episodes since fighting began in the Middle East, compared with 131 during the previous week.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Forbes

Blinken—Flanked By Netanyahu—Condemns ‘Anti-Semitic Attacks’ In U.S.

On the first day of a high stakes trip to the Middle East following 11 days of deadly conflict between Israel and Hamas, Secretary of State Antony Blinken decried the recent wave of anti-Semitic attacks in the U.S. and reiterated the White House’s support for “Israel’s right to defend itself” as he stood next to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a press conference Tuesday.
New York City, NYNBC News

Jewish groups meet with White House to discuss wave of antisemitism

Prominent Jewish organizations welcomed President Joe Biden's tweet Monday morning denouncing a series of attacks on American Jews in recent weeks as "despicable," and met with White House officials Monday afternoon to convey their concerns and give guidance. "We're incredibly grateful that the president is using his bully pulpit and...
Coeur D'alene, IDCoeur d'Alene Press

BIDEN: Leadership lacking

President Joe Biden has told Israel’s PM Benjamin Netanyahu he expects a “significant de-escalation” in the Gaza conflict. Now let’s put this in perspective. Suppose another country had fired thousands of rockets into the Washington area, killing its citizens and destroying countless buildings. What would Mr. Biden do? The way he looks at it, probably nothing.
Kansas City, MOKansas City Star

Jewish leaders in Kansas City metro call for peace in Israeli-Palestinian conflict

Jewish community leaders in the Kansas City region on Sunday called for peace in the Middle East following days of violence that left more than 250 people dead. During a vigil outside the Jewish Community Center campus in Overland Park, those leaders denounced anti-Semitism and mourned the lives lost on both sides of the conflict between Israel and Gaza’s Hamas rulers.
Foreign PolicyPosted by
Newsweek

Josh Hawley Slams Dems Over 'Incendiary' Israel Rhetoric That's Fueling 'Violence Against Jews'

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) said Monday that "incendiary rhetoric" from Democrats about the Israeli-Palestinian conflict has fueled a surge of antisemitic attacks. Hawley plans to introduce a Senate resolution condemning what he says is antisemitic rhetoric coming from the left. During an appearance on Fox News, the senator reacted to President Joe Biden's Monday tweet condemning the "despicable" rise in antisemitic attacks, saying he was surprised the president "took this long" to address the issue. He suggested that other Democratic lawmakers who had spoken against Israeli government policies "contributed" to the recent rise in attacks.
MinoritiesWashington Examiner

Some 'Squad' members equivocate in full-throated denouncement of antisemitic attacks

Antisemitic attacks in New York City and Los Angeles by pro-Palestinian activists have drawn varying levels of condemnation from lawmakers most critical of Israel. In the wake of Hamas-launched rocket attacks into Israel, to which the Jewish state responded with airstrikes over a period of 11 days, six far-left Democrats, including members of the “the Squad,” criticized the separate attacks on Jewish Americans on both coasts.
POTUSWashington Post

The Daily 202: Biden denounces 'despicable' attacks on Jews

Welcome to The Daily 202 newsletter! Tell your friends to sign up here. Big day for words: Bob Dylan turns 80, and on this day in 1844 Samuel Morse sends “What Hath God Wrought?” from the Capitol to Baltimore to inaugurate America’s first telegraph line. President Biden has denounced a...
POTUSThe Hill

Biden calls attacks on American Jewish communities 'despicable'

The most recent Israeli-Palestinian violence, which killed hundreds of Palestinians and a dozen people in Israel, inflamed American political rhetoric over the conflict. A watchdog organization is warning that antisemitism is on the rise after a series of attacks in the United States. President Biden denounced antisemitism and attacks on...
PoliticsWashington Examiner

As Hamas attacks Israeli civilians, the 'Squad' offers an 'All Lives Matter' response to antisemitism

In 2019, after Rep. Ilhan Omar was criticized for her many antisemitic remarks, her House colleagues attempted to pass a resolution condemning antisemitism. I say "attempted" because, thanks to her friends in high places, the resolution was watered down. They made it a blanket condemnation of bigotry, including the kinds that are less fashionable than antisemitism in ultra-leftist circles. Ultimately, the resolution condemned "white supremacists" exploiting bigotry against over a dozen minorities. Jews were listed seventh, sandwiched in between "other people of color" and Muslims.
Florida Statefloridianpress.com

Florida Jewish Democrat Blames Antisemitic Attacks in U.S. On Israel

When Sen. Bernie Sanders urged constituents and supporters to “stand united against” antisemitism and Islamaphobia, former Jewish-American Democratic congressional candidate, Progressive Attorney Jen Perelman tweeted her support for the Palestinian plight in Gaza and The West Bank, and has blamed the antisemitic attacks in the U.S. on Israel. Perleman resently...