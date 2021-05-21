newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

AOC U32U1 review: a monitor that thinks its modern art

By Ben Andrews
Posted by 
Digital Camera World
Digital Camera World
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If there was an award for sheer monitor wow-factor, this stunning screen would be an easy winner. But sadly the beauty seems to be somewhat skin-deep. While the U32U1's image quality looks the part to the naked eye, under closer examination using a color calibrator, try as we might, we couldn't get this big beast to give the kind of performance we were expecting from the advertised specs.

www.digitalcameraworld.com
Digital Camera World

Digital Camera World

426
Followers
2K+
Post
45K+
Views
ABOUT

Digital Camera World is the world's fastest-growing photography website, covering every aspect of image-making, from DSLR and mirrorless cameras to mobile photography, drones, post-production and printing.

 https://www.digitalcameraworld.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aoc#Color Depth#Modern Art#Color Calibration#Color Space#Audio Quality#Performance Art#Cover Art#Aoc#Studio F A Porsche#Pds241#Pds271#Ips Panel#Adobe#Hdmi#Usb C#Displayport#Dci#Vesa#Build
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Porsche
News Break
Technology
News Break
Arts
News Break
Electronics
Related
ElectronicsT3.com

AOC GH300 review: a cheap RGB headset for PC gamers

We check over 130 million products every day for the best prices. This AOC GH300 review proves that you don’t need to spend hundreds on the best gaming headset to get clear 360-degree audio, but you can’t have it all, so an affordable price tag does mean you’ll have to make some sacrifices.
RetailT3.com

AOC CQ32G2SE curved gaming monitor review: a solid mid-range performer

We check over 130 million products every day for the best prices. The AOC CQ32G2SE is the latest in a growing range of curved monitors you've got to pick from if you're looking to upgrade your gaming setup: there's no longer any excuse to be complaining about a shortage of options for the best gaming monitor around right now.
Electronicsrockpapershotgun.com

AOC Agon AG493UCX review

Samsung may have started the craze for super ultrawide 32:9 mega monitors with their CHG90, CRG9 and Odyssey G9 gaming screens, but now we're starting to see other monitor manufacturers take up the mantle as well. AOC's Agon AG493UCX is one such super ultrawide gaming monitor, offering the same 5120x1440 resolution as its latest Samsung rival, but at a much lower price - £900 / $1000 versus the Odyssey G9's £1200 / $1480.
Electronicsgamespace.com

AOC GH200 Review

With the release of the AOC GH200 and GH300 headsets, this well-known monitor maker is ready to take control of your desktop sights and sounds. We plugged in the GH200 to find out if this budget branded headset is worth putting around your ears. As AOC’s first foray into the...
Video GamesHEXUS.net

AOC Expands Its Gaming Ecosystem

AOC, the internationally leading gaming monitor brand, expands its new product category of gaming accessories, which was first launched in March with the two headsets GH200 and GH300. Now, the line-up is further perfected with new gaming peripherals: mice, true mechanical and mechanical-feel keyboards and mousepads. The new products are organised in three segments to cater to the needs of different kinds of users: the competitive esports-level AGON 700-series, the mid-level 500-series and the entry-level 200-series. The new accessories are an opening to expanding the category with more products in the near future.
Fort Worth, TXDallas News

Review: Sounds Modern spins off bold program of recent works with connections to Iran

The Sounds Modern series, which pairs concert programs with exhibitions at the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth, guarantees adventurous offerings of classical music. The latest installment, presented Saturday in the museum’s auditorium, for in-person and live-streaming audiences, complemented a three-decade survey of art by Shirin Neshat. The 90-minute concert included eight recent works almost entirely by young female composers with cultural ties to Iran.
Electronicsslickdeals.net

34" AOC CQ34G2E 2560x1080 Curved 75Hz VA FreeSync Monitor

Office Depot and OfficeMax has 34" AOC CQ34G2E 2560x1080 Ultrawide Curved 75Hz VA FreeSync Monitor on sale for $199.99. Slickdeals Cashback is available for this store (PC extension required, before checkout). Shipping is free. Resolution: 2560x1080 (21:9 aspect ratio) Display Type: VA Panel (Curved) Our research indicates that the 34"...
TechnologySHAPE

Apple Just Launched Its Most Inclusive Pride Band and Watch Face Yet

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Since 2016, Apple has continued to create special Apple Watch bands and faces that feature unique takes on the LGTBQ+ rainbow flag to celebrate and support Pride — and this year's creation is no exception. It is, however, more inclusive than ever before and, TBH, that might just make it the best Apple Watch Pride Edition yet.
Cell Phonesdodofinance.com

Privacy leak: Eufy smart cameras show footage to strangers

The privacy leak was first noticed by EufyNew Zealand and Australian users Reddit. When opening the Eufy app, users don’t see the footage from their own camera, but from seemingly random strangers. The app allows users to access images of strangers as if they were managing their own cameras and...
Minoritiesmediaite.com

‘Name Something Positive You Like About Being White’: Marc Lamont Hill Debates Opponent of Critical Race Theory

Marc Lamont Hill had an extensive debate with an opponent of “critical race theory” being taught in schools on his show Black News Tonight. Christopher Rufo, a conservative activist and contributing editor to City Journal, joined Hill to discuss his opposition to the intellectual movement urging Americans to recognize that racism is systemically entrenched in American society and shaped the course of the nation’s history. The two held a wide-ranging conversation on how critical race theory is applied into practice, how the movement attaches race to various elements of society, and whether it is actually effectual in counteracting racism as a social construct.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene gets into Twitter spat with Berkeley professor after he damns her holocaust comments

Controversial congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene got into a Twitter spat with former secretary of labour Robert Reich over the weekend with the pundit accusing her of promoting hate.The University of California Berkeley professor tweeted: “Can we all agree that Marjorie Taylor Green must be expelled from Congress?”Responding to Mr Reich who served in the Ford, Carter, and Clinton administrations, Ms Greene responded, first by pointing out his misspelling of her last name – he dropped the third “e” in Greene – then tweeting: “Don’t know you, but when I saw Berkley in your bio, I got it. Just put the...
MinoritiesPosted by
PublishedReporter

Op-Ed: Creeping, Dangerous Black Supremacy Movement Quickly Engulfing This Nation

BOCA RATON, FL – Lori Lightfoot, the (female) Mayor of Chicago, is a throwback to the out-and out racist white mayors of Atlanta, Richmond and other Dixie Belt cities during the Jim Crow era. They are chuckling in their graves. Reason is Ms. Lightfoot is black and she is competing with them in the bigotry arena with her recent outpouring of hate against white reporters. If you rely on the New York Times, CNN, or MSNBC, you’re probably unaware that she will furthermore, grant one-on-one interviews only to “black and brown” journalists. That means, white reporters will be given the heave-ho out of City Hall. During her first two years in office she has had some judgment and leadership problems that the press has covered, as is within the realm of their responsibilities. For instance, she was caught with her hair down when she broke her own rules and had a beauty parlor open up exclusively for her during the Covid epidemic when all such businesses were ordered closed…by her. And the exploding, record breaking murder and crime rates within the Windy City this year, during her administration, have to be covered up at all costs. White reporters, we must assume, by asking the right questions regarding these issues, must be threatening to her. And she expects and will surely get special treatment from compliant and “understanding” reporters of color. Lightfoot will heretofore, judge journalists by the color of their skin. Perhaps a “Skin Color Meter” will be installed at the entrance to City Hall. Strange then, that she saw fit to marry a perfectly white woman as her wife. Bigotry must end at the bedroom door. Go figure!