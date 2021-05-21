newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Spokane County, WA

Witness: Man killed on Sprague was ‘slumped over’ before 4-car crash

KXLY
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPOKANE, Wash. — A man in his 60s was the person killed in Thursday’s four-vehicle crash on Sprague Avenue. Authorities have not identified the man by name, but said he was driving a Chevy truck west on Sprague near S. Dyer and crossed over the centerline into the eastbound lanes of travel.

www.kxly.com
View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Spokane County, WA
City
Spokane, WA
City
Ford, WA
City
Sprague, WA
Local
Washington Accidents
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Spokane County, WA
Crime & Safety
Local
Washington Traffic
Local
Washington Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Car Crash#Traffic Accident#Killed Crash#County Sheriff#Chevy#Toyota Camry#F150#Sprague Avenue#Man#Driving#Authorities#Vehicles#Wash#Breathing
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Ford
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Traffic Accidents
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Toyota
News Break
Porsche
News Break
Cars
Related
Washington Stateifiberone.com

DUI driver rolls over guardrail above I-90 in Moses Lake

MOSES LAKE - Washington State Troopers say a Yakima man is recovering from some minor injuries after a rollover crash in Moses Lake early Saturday. Washington State Patrolman John Bryant says 50-year-old Gary Wolf was under the influence, which resulted in him driving erratically as he approached the Hiawatha Road overpass above I-90 at around 5:28 a.m.
Washington Statewa.gov

Multiple Agencies Come Together to Address Street Racing

King County: In response to the increased illegal street racing and street/freeway takeover activities across the region, and inherent recklessness of those in attendance the Washington State Patrol (WSP) and multiple other police agencies throughout the Puget Sound region have come together to focus on this important public safety issue. In early 2021 multiple King, Pierce, and Snohomish county police agencies came together and coordinated their efforts to respond to, and investigate illegal street racing related incidents in the region. In addition to law enforcement collaboration, local municipal and county prosecutors have voiced their support and dedication to improving public safety in responding to this significant public safety issue.
Washington StateMarietta Daily Journal

Washington state man jailed on terroristic threats charge

Darren Rice, 22, from the Seattle, Washington, area was arrested early Monday on Swan Point Drive northeast of Rome after threatening to kill a family member. When police arrived, Rice resisted arrest, screaming obscenities as he was being placed into a patrol vehicle. After he got to the jail, he gave a false name.
Cheney, WAcheneyfreepress.com

New eyes in the sky

CHENEY — The Police Department recently upgraded its eyes in the sky watching over anything taking place downtown. The department has replaced its four pole-mounted cameras with new devices manufactured by Security Lines US that are not only more efficient from a maintenance and service stand point, but also more powerful. Three cameras — called Portable Observation Devices (P.O.D.s) — are mounted at intervals along 1st Street on Light Department power poles from G Street to Zip’s Restaurant, and should give officers and dispatchers a much better view of incidents taking place along that stretch.
Spokane County, WAspokanecounty.org

SREC takes over Crime Check reports online

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. – On May 10th, 2021 Spokane Regional Emergency Communications began taking Crime Check reports online at SREC911.org/online-reporting. Crime Check Online Reporting allows people living in unincorporated Spokane County to easily report non-violent crimes that are not currently happening. To file a Crime Check Report online:. Go to:...
Lincoln County, WAodessarecord.com

Lincoln County Cops & Courts

Editor’s note: Most items in this section reflect the starting point for response by local police and emergency agencies. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office does not release names of individuals who report possible criminal or suspicious activities to dispatchers or alleged victims for this column. May 2. Traffic stops: 7.
Lincoln County, WAodessarecord.com

Another jail inmate found dead

DAVENPORT – A Lincoln County Jail inmate has been found dead for the second time in the last month. Mark W. Robinson, 45, was being held in jail and awaiting transfer to the state Department of Corrections when he was found dead during a routine cell check around 11:30 p.m. May 6.
Lincoln County, WAodessarecord.com

Estate sale nearly turns explosive

DAVENPORT – This wasn’t what Bruno Mars meant when he said “I’d catch a grenade for ya” in his hit 2010 song, “Grenade.” A live grenade was discovered by a Chattaroy man while he was preparing for an estate sale at 318 Main Street April 16, Sergeant Gabe Gants of the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office told council at council’s April 28 meeting.