Public Health

Province reports 10,000 doses of vaccine administered, 173 new cases of COVID-19 and two deaths

By paNOW Staff
meadowlakenow.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe province is reporting 10,347 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been given in Saskatchewan. This brings the total number of vaccines administered in the province to 630,583. The 10,347 doses of COVID-19 vaccine reported today were administered to residents living in the following zones: Far North West, 126; Far North Central, three; Far North East, 71; North West, 564; North Central, 767; North East, 479; Saskatoon, 2,794; Central West, 325; Central East, 520; Regina, 2,686; South West, 339; South Central, 982; and South East, 448. There were 243 doses administered with zone of residence pending.

meadowlakenow.com
