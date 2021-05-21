Barn Find! 1971 Dodge Charger Super Bee Six-Pack 440

The Nissan Altima is a dependable family car, but it certainly doesn’t get your heart racing. However, this Altima is an entirely different beast. This Altima is owned by Formula Drift champion Chris Forsberg and is powered by the 3.8-liter twin-turbocharged V6 you’ll ordinarily find in a Nissan GT-R. A plethora of modifications have been made to this mill, so much so that it can be tuned to churn out no less than 2,000 hp (although it was running 1,300 hp here). In this video of the car from Hoonigan, we discover that it is no one-trick pony that can only go sideways around corners.