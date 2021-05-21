UV Protection Hand Creams

You're probably already well-versed in the benefits of wearing SPF on *your* precious face and body (including your scalp!) every day—but what about your dog?. Yes, you read that right. Your dog needs protection from the sun just as much as you do, says veterinarian Aziza Glass, owner of Personal Touch Veterinary Clinic and a Freshpet expert. Like with humans, UV rays tend to do the most damage to areas with exposed skin and thin fur. "Belly, flanks, armpits, groin and inside legs all have an increased risk of damage," explains Dr. Glass. "Non-pigmented areas of the body that get lots of exposure to the sun, like ears, noses, eyelids, and even the mouth can be susceptible to sunburn as well." So make sure to slather with care in these areas! Got it? Treat your pup the way you would your own skin.