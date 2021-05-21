newsbreak-logo
Top Gear America Desert Shootout! Jeep Gladiator vs. Polaris RZR

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe all need to get away sometimes, and if you live in the American Southwest, getting out to open land to thrash your favorite desert toy can be the perfect escape. But, there are a myriad of vehicles to choose from—take these offerings from Top Gear America hosts, Dax Shepard and Rob Corddry: The 2020 Jeep Gladiator Mojave and the 2020 Polaris RZR Pro XP. Both very capable vehicles in locations like the Mojave Desert, but with totally different styles of driving and ownership. How do you choose?!

