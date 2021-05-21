Invasive lizard species could turn Georgia into a breeding ground; efforts mount to eradicate tegus
Above file video: Invasive tegu lizard in Southeast Georgia. A years-long effort to remove invasive tegu lizards from Southeast Georgia continues. The Georgia Department of Natural Resources, Georgia Southern University and the U.S. Geological Survey have been working since 2018 to assess and remove what is considered a wild population of Argentine black and white tegus in Tattnall and Toombs counties.www.wjcl.com