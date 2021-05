NORTHBROOK, Ill., May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Federal Circuit Judge William C. Bryson, a Senior Circuit Judge of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, sitting by designation in the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware, granted Clarus's motion for summary judgment against Lipocine, Inc. ("Lipocine"; NASDAQ: LPCN) for failure to provide adequate written description of Lipocine's asserted patent claims. In his decision, which gives Clarus an unequivocal win, Judge Bryson found all of the asserted Lipocine patent claims invalid. Clarus's defense of inequitable conduct, to be tried before Judge Bryson, remains pending, and its disposition is expected to be addressed by Clarus and the Court at a future date.