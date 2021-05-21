newsbreak-logo
Henry Cavill in Talks for HIGHLANDER Remake

By Eric Diaz
Cover picture for the articleThe tag line for the ’80s cult classic Highlander said “there can be only one!” Well, now there can be only two, as Highlander is getting a remake. And according to reports from Deadline, it looks like the immortal wielding the sword this time might be none other than Henry Cavill. The new version of the fantasy saga is coming from John Wick‘s Chad Stahelski, who has been developing a new version of the story since 2016. Lionsgate is the studio behind this new version. A source close to the studio tells Nerdist Cavill is in early talks for one of two lead roles.

