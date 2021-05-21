Sneaker Pimps announce first record in nearly 20 years (watch a preview)
Nineties trip-hop vets Sneaker Pimps, best known for their 1996 hit "6 Underground" -- which was criminally NOT featured in Michael Bay's 2019 action movie 6 Underground -- are back, and have announced their first album since 2002's Bloodsport. It's titled Squaring the Circle and was made by founding members Chris Corner and Liam Howe, with vocals by Corner and Simonne Jones. (Original vocalist Kelli Ali, who sang "6 Underground," left the group after their debut album.) They made the album in Sawtooth Studios in Pioneertown, CA and The Tower Studios in London.www.brooklynvegan.com