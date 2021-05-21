newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rock Music

Sneaker Pimps announce first record in nearly 20 years (watch a preview)

By Bill Pearis
brooklynvegan.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNineties trip-hop vets Sneaker Pimps, best known for their 1996 hit "6 Underground" -- which was criminally NOT featured in Michael Bay's 2019 action movie 6 Underground -- are back, and have announced their first album since 2002's Bloodsport. It's titled Squaring the Circle and was made by founding members Chris Corner and Liam Howe, with vocals by Corner and Simonne Jones. (Original vocalist Kelli Ali, who sang "6 Underground," left the group after their debut album.) They made the album in Sawtooth Studios in Pioneertown, CA and The Tower Studios in London.

www.brooklynvegan.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Bay
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pink Noise#Piano#Squaring The Circle#Art#Movie Studios#Room Movie#Art#Sawtooth Studios#The Tower Studios#Sos#Tracklist#London#Vocals#Stripes#Immaculate Hearts#Pioneertown#Members Chris Corner#July#Torchy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Rock Music
News Break
Arts
News Break
Music
Related
MusicETOnline.com

Duran Duran, BTS and More to Perform at 2021 Billboard Music Awards

Duran Duran will be making their performance debut at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards. The British pop-rock sensation will take the BBMA stage for the very first time, with a remote performance from London, England. Duran Duran will perform their brand-new, soon-to-be-revealed song, and will be joined by Blur’s Graham...
Rock Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Year Of No Light releasing first album in 8 years & discography box (stream a new track)

French post-rock/post-metal greats Year Of No Light are celebrating their 20th anniversary this year, and in honor of that, they'll release the discography box set Mnemophobia on July 2 via Pelagic Records, along with their first proper album since 2013's Tocsin (and first new music at all since their 2015 split with Bagarre Générale). The new album's called Consolamentum, which -- to quote the band's album announcement -- "describes the sacrament, the initiation ritual of the Catharic Church, which thrived in Southern Europe in the 12th - 14th Century – a ritual that brought eternal austereness and immersion in the Holy Spirit."
MusicVulture

Lorde Books First Live Show in Over Two Years at Primavera Sound 2022

Most of your favorite musicians haven’t performed in over a year at this point — unless your favorite musician is Lorde, who ended her Melodrama world tour in November 2018 and promptly left the live stage once again, just as she had done when her Pure Heroine tour ended four years prior. But that won’t be the case for much longer. In just over a year, the pop singer-songwriter will headline Barcelona’s wildly stacked Primavera Sound festival on June 10, 2022, her first live show since the Melodrama tour. Just because this is Lorde’s first announced show doesn’t mean it’ll mark her live return, as she could be setting up for a busy 2022 once concerts come back, and Primavera is one of the first festivals to announce a 2022 lineup. Lorde, for her part, told fans a year ago in a May 2020 newsletter that she’d been in the studio with Melodrama producer Jack Antonoff since December 2019, meaning a third album could be on the horizon. In November, she announced a photo book of a trip to Antarctica with friend Harriet Were, for release sometime in 2021.
MusicGenius

City Girls Finally Release Their Long-Delayed Viral Track “Twerkulator”

City Girls just released their latest single, “Twerkulator,” today, but the song is already familiar to many fans. The track leaked online in 2020, and started going viral on TikTok earlier this year. Despite the buzz, JT told disappointed fans that they couldn’t clear the song’s sample and it wouldn’t be coming out. Two months later, it appears their fortunes have changed.
Musicindierockcafe.com

L.A. Duo Drauve Drop Dreampop Track “Rollercoaster”

The dreamy, swooning “Rollercoaster” is a delightful track from Drauve, the pop duo comprising Victoria Draovitch and Stephen Grzenda. Now based in Los Angeles, after relocating from Pennsylvania last year, Drauve released their SELF IMPROVEMENT EP this past December. That release saw nice praise, and now “Rollercoaster” makes a strong mark as their latest single. Serene guitar swirls and lush vocals craft an engrossing, accessible initial feel, with punchier percussion and key-laden flourishes emerging thereafter alongside spirited vocals for a more pop-forward feeling. The project struts a dream-pop lightness with ample appeal, strengthed by the band’s production, produced alongside collaborator Jeremy Rosinger (Isaac Lewis, My Favorite Color).
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Bleachers announce new LP, 2021 tour (watch “Stop Making This Hurt” video)

Jack Antonoff has had a busy few years, working on music with St. Vincent, Lana Del Rey, and Taylor Swift, among others, but now he's announced a new Bleachers album, their follow-up to 2017's Gone Now. Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night is due out on July 30 via RCA, and it includes their Bruce Springsteen-featuring 2020 single "chinatown," as well as "45," which was released around the same time. They've also shared another new single, the anthemic "Stop Making This Hurt," which you can watch the video for below.
Musiccelebmix.com

Little Mix, Galantis & David Guetta Team Up On New Single ‘Heartbreak Anthem’

Fresh from their history-making win at the BRITs earlier this month, Little Mix team up with Swedish electronic dance duo Galantis and David Guetta on their brand new single, Heartbreak Anthem. Contrary to its title, the euphoric track serves as a powerful “declaration of resilience” – fusing the jaunty productions...
TV SeriesTVLine

The 16 Most Shocking TV Exits Announced This Year (So Far)

2021 has already been a big year for small-screen announcements, many of which have included the word “goodbye.”. From a pair of Grey’s Anatomy doctors to a trio of Arrowverse heroes, some of the biggest shows on TV have suddenly lost long-running members of their casts. Disclaimer: This is a...
MusicBillboard

Lorde Is Headlining the Primavera Sound Festival 2022

The Strokes, Tame Impala, Pavement, The National, Beck and Gorillaz are also on the list. After canceling in 2020 and 2021 due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, Barcelona's Primavera Sound Festival will make its comeback in June 2022 with a roster that includes Lorde. The elusive singer, who has kept a low profile since the 2018 tour in support of her 2017 sophomore album Melodrama, will be among 400 acts slated to perform across two weekends (June 2-4, June 9-11) at Parc del Fòrum in Barcelona.
MusicPosted by
Forbes

Enhypen Is The Tenth K-Pop Boy Band To Hit The Billboard 200

Enhypen has only been releasing music as a group for less than a year, but they have already established themselves as one of the most exciting new acts in not just the K-pop industry, but the entire global music business. The seven-member vocal act’s sophomore EP Border: Carnival was officially released about a month ago, and now it has finally reached several Billboard charts, landing on one very important list in particular. By hitting that specific tally, the band has helped their countrymen reach a notable milestone.
FootballNME

Watch Saweetie become a sports star in her new ‘Fast (Motion)’ video

Saweetie has shared a new sports-themed video for ‘Fast (Motion)’ – check it out below. In the entertaining new visual, the rapper plays on-on-one against WNBA star A’ja Wilson, as well as ruling the roost in games of American football, athletics and more. ‘Fast (Motion)’ is the latest preview of...