When Allbirds launched in 2016, it almost immediately gained traction as the buzziest new shoe brand. I mean, its styles were all so comfortable, the designs were fashionable, and its eco-friendly and sustainable practices made it a favorite with customers. The brand has since launched sneakers tailored more for workouts with its Tree Dashers and Runners, but today, it announced a collaboration with Adidas to create FUTURECRAFT.FOOTPRINT, a new running shoe created with 63 percent less emissions compared to other styles. And it also happens to look so stylish and comfy, so that's just another bonus!