By ousting Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wy.), a three-term congresswoman with impeccable conservative credentials, the Republican Party has committed itself heart and soul to Donald Trump . Ostensibly, that is because they embrace his patently false claim that he won the 2020 presidential election but had his victory stolen from him. Consequently, much commentary has focused on the centrality of that “big lie” and its apparent acceptance by 70 percent of Republicans.