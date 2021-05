The City of Junction City set a new sales tax revenue record for March. Those revenues was received by City officials on Monday. Allen Dinkel, City Manager, said the City's share is $1,276, 978.70 which is about $133,000 more than our record high which would had been March for the January sales. Compared to one year ago the sales tax revenues are up about $360,000. The sales tax rate has remained the same in Junction City since approximately 2010.