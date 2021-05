WOLFEBORO — In cooperation with the Governor Wentworth Arts Council, award winning oil painter, and Huggins Hospital Gynecologist Debbie Mueller, MD, will be exhibiting her work at Huggins Hospital during the months of May and June. While the exhibit is not open to the public as visitation to the hospital remains limited, people can view a virtual show on Dr. Mueller’s website at https://www.debbiemuellerart.com/collections/160580. A percentage of proceeds from any sales of artwork will support Huggins Hospital’s employees through their Sunshine Fund.