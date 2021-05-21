Brewers and Rays Get Together on a Four-Player Trade, with Willy Adames Going to Milwaukee
With the Tampa Bay Rays loaded up on middle infielders, including Wander Franco on the way, it was apparently time to unload a productive guy who was approaching arbitration. Adames, 25, has had a brutal start to the 2021 season, and his increasing strikeout rates were no doubt a concern for the Rays (never trade with the Rays, by the way). But he’s got a good glove, a line drive stroke, and has been pretty productive in his young career:www.bleachernation.com