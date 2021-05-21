newsbreak-logo
Humble native to compete on Wheel of Fortune next week

By Ryan Nickerson, Staff writer, Ryan Nickerson
Houston Chronicle
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn Humble native is trying his hand at Wheel of Fortune. Jajj Badil-Abish will have a chance to win big money next week as a contestant on Wheel of Fortune on Monday, May 24. Tajj currently lives in San Francisco, but his family resides in Humble. The show will air at 6:30 p.m.

