Opulent Organic Twill Towels
The Air Weight Organic Towel from eco-friendly housewares and apparel brand Coyuchi has a twill weave that is luxuriously soft and super absorbent. The towel is made with 100% organic cotton that translates into a high-quality, high-performance fabric that has fast-absorbing and quick-drying properties. The density of the soft fabric imparts the warm, wrapped-up feeling–however the towel is used. The Air Weight Organic Towel comes in eight earthy tones and is offered in six variants, ranging from bath towels to bath mats.www.trendhunter.com