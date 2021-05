Thus far in 2017, a larger portion of U.S. winter wheat area was under moderate or more intense drought conditions than in 2016. Along with lower prices for wheat, the situation likely provides an option for producers to graze-out wheat pastures for backgrounding. To the extent that demand for calves to graze out these areas increases, prices of lighterweight calves may find support. However, the timing of movement of these calves off pasture and into feedlots will likely impact both the level of placements and the price of heavier-weight calves in the coming months.