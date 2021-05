The situation in Colombia is reaching a boiling point. The world's third largest coffee producing country, and largest producer of arabica, finds itself emrbroiled in societal unrest and political upheaval, with protests in the street met by violence and force at the hands of an increasingly militarized state police force. There is currently no end in sight to the protests. The western world is slowly waking up to the ongoing situation, as activists in Colombia plead for international attention. Dozens have already been killed according to Associated Press and Temblores, a non-profit in Colombia that tracks government violence. Coffee production and export has slowed to a standstill, and Colombian coffee professionals from all walks of life report major disruptions to their work and wider society.