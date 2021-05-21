Book review - "One More Year"

“One More Year” by Allison Ione Ballenger and illustrated by Carlos Vélez Aguilera is this week’s book of the week. A boy’s little sister is turning 2. For her birthday, he makes up a special rhyme for her, telling her about a magical character she will meet when she turns 3. In the meantime, the siblings will make magic themselves. Each year the little girl’s big brother adds a few new verses to the rhyme, telling her about more and more magical creatures she’ll encounter with each passing year. Even if she has to wait to meet them, the little girl’s big brother is always there to make sure she has something to look forward to and that she has fun.