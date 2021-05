Finding new furniture to complete the look of your home is not just a box to check, but rather a form of self-expression and a statement of your taste and style to your future guests. If you’re in the market for new furniture, specifically a sofa, the two most talked about sofas on the market are the Restoration Hardware Cloud Sofa and the Feathers Sectional from Valyou. Heralded as the “IT” sofa by designers and décor blogs everywhere, as admired as it is, the Cloud Sofa from Restoration Hardware’s price tag is not. Despite their huge price difference, we had to compare the two best-selling sofas on the market: Valyou’s popular Feathers Sectional vs. Restoration Hardware’s Cloud Sofa.