newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Motorsports

Fuel Altereds Gallery: The Wildest Cars In Drag Racing and the Nitro Cowboys Who Drove Them

Hot Rod
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNote: Former HOT ROD editor Ro McGonegal's profile on some of the wildest Fuel Altereds in drag racing originally appeared in Elapsed Times magazine. —HRM The original Fuel Altereds were the insane "exhibition" cars that plundered several NHRA eliminators at national events. And the drivers were the nitro cowboys who rode these wild beasts.

www.hotrod.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Car Racing#Cowboys#Drag Racing#Motor Racing#New Cars#Indy Car#Elapsed Times#Hrm#Nhra#Sturm Und Drang#Tucson Owners#Hemis#Ocir#Hazen Velebil Aa Fa#Aa Fd#Aa Fc#Irwindale Raceway#Fiat Topolino#Winternationals#Rcs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Motorsports
News Break
Sports
Related
CarsPosted by
Motorious

Mopar Monster Thrashes Camaro In Head To Head Drag Race

There is a long-standing rivalry between the GM and Mopar classics, this carburetor clash of two automotive legends has been going on for centuries. With every new Camaro owner that says that GM is the best, there has always been a Mopar maniac willing to challenge them. In the first act of the muscle car revolution, there was one word on the tongues of young enthusiasts, that word was speed. There was no better way to test this speed than drag racing. So, many car fanatics would bring their newly acquired Dodges and Chevys to compete in an ultimate decider of speed, a run down the quarter-mile would decide who was the fastest. This practice has carried over even today and is still one of America’s greatest automotive pass times due to the ease of access and low starting cost. In this article, we’ll break down an enchanting head-to-head battle between two incredible American icons and their journey to see who truly is the fastest car.
MotorsportsPosted by
hillcountrynews

Kyle Busch dominates Xfinity race, Todd Gilliland wins Camping World truck race at COTA

Kyle Busch was a magician around the corners at Circuit of the Americas on Saturday. In an effort to improve our website and enhance our local coverage, HillCountryNews.com has switched to a membership model. Fill out the form below to create a free account. Once you're logged in, you can continue using the site as normal. You should remain logged in on your computer or device as long as you don’t clear your browser history/cookies.
CarsCarscoops

Ram TRX Owner Drag Racing A Ford Flex Was In For Quite A Surprise

The Ford Flex is regarded by many as just an ordinary people-mover. However, there are a few people out there who are aware of the performance gains to be had from its twin-turbo EcoBoost V6. David Dekard, is one of them, and we get to see his stock-looking Flex keep pace with the mighty Ram 1500 TRX in a drag race.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Richard Rawlings Teaches Millennials How To Do Donuts In A Dodge Challenger

As we've seen many times, a lot can go wrong at Cars and Coffee events. All too often, drivers who want to show off their car in front of a cheering crowd don't have the necessary skills to handle a performance car at high speed, resulting in disaster. Case in point: just a few weeks ago, a driver lost control of a Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat while pulling out of a Cars and Coffee event and slammed into a Silverado pickup, causing it to flip onto its roof.
Carsdrivetribe.com

Ford Mustang driver brutally accelerates and the result is unsurprising

Like everywhere else, the automotive world secretly hides its little anecdotes. Among the most persistent prejudices are the Ford Mustang drivers who have a funny habit of driving off the road when leaving meetings. This reputation that sticks to them is not likely to be lost any time soon. Another...
CarsTop Speed

This 1959 Chevy Apache Work Truck Restomod Includes A V-8 Engine That Makes Over 500 Horses

American trucks from back in the day are some of the hottest restomod projects that aftermarket companies and individuals are taking up today. We generally see a lot of Ford F100s go through the restomod process, but here we have a truck that isn’t quite as popular. This is a 1959 Chevrolet Apache work truck that was part of the ‘Task Force’ series launched by the bowtie back in the 50s. The restomod includes putting the Apache on a new chassis, tossing in a V-8 engine, and fitting a four-wheel-drive system to make it a practical, daily driver work truck, as opposed to a pavement pickup like the yesteryear GMC Syclone.
Retailmotorsportmagazine.com

FREE Scalextric Racing Car

Scalextric BTCC Special Edition Ford Sierra RS500 – Robb Gravett. Robb Gravett and his Ford Sierra RS500 was able to win the 1990 British Touring Car Championship (BTCC) with his team Trakstar Motorsport. Despite a disappointing start to the season, Robb was able to bounce back and win nine times that year, including this race at Silverstone in 1990. Robb got the fastest lap time and claimed another win for the imposing Ford Sierra RS500.
Carsdragzine.com

This Missouri Racer Campaigns A Convoy Of Wild “Woody” Trucks

Missouri racer, hot rodder, and event promoter Wes Littrell has established his own signature style over the years, one known all over the Midwest, thanks to a unique “rat rod” fabrication ideology and a series of wild engine combinations that, collectively, garner him eyeballs and attention everywhere he goes. “A...
MotorsportsVoice of America

Ice Car Racing

We go to Alaska where The Homer Ice Racing Association organizes car races across a frozen Alaskan lake every weekend for its members and spectators.
Carsgmauthority.com

Twin-Turbo C6 Corvette Is Made For Time Attack Racing: Video

The sixth-generation Vette is a great platform for anyone looking to go racing, as evidenced in the following video featuring a twin-turbo C6 Corvette that’s been transformed into an all-out track terror. Coming to us from the MotoIQ YouTube channel, this C6 Corvette belongs to Feras Qartoumy, who initially bought...
Colorado StateImperial Valley Press Online

Colorado program steers drag racing off streets, onto track

MORRISON, Colo. (AP) — Frustrated by an increase in dangerous street racing amid the pandemic, Denver police have deployed the department's helicopter to track races, closed lanes in areas often used by racers and sent officers to places where the groups meet. But law enforcement also has shifted gears to...
MotorsportsSpeedhunters

The Elite Massacre: Getting South African Drag Racing Back On Track

Once upon a time, drag racing was big in South Africa. For a multitude of reasons, including politics and the country’s main venue abandoning any kind of national series, the straight-line motorsport died right down. But as I witnessed at The Elite Massacre a couple of weekends ago, the tide seems to be turning.
Motorsportssportscardigest.com

The International Race of Champions Porsches and the Dozen Great Drivers who Raced Them

Any racing fan that lived in Southern California in the early 70s knew of the late, great Riverside International Raceway (RIR). And if you followed top-level Porsche racing during the same period, no matter where you’re from, likely knew of the International Race of Champions (IROC), and that for its first, and then-one-season only, was contested with a special batch of Carrera RSR 3.0s developed and produced by the Porsche factory for the IROC spec series.
MotorsportsRoadracingWorld.com

AHRMA: Hendron Named Drag Racing Grand Marshal For MotoFest

Quickest on a Harley to be AHRMA Drag Racing Grand Marshal. (Elora, Tennessee) A vintage drag racing legend also known as the “quickest man on an HD”, Russell “Russ” Hendron will be the AHRMA Drag Racing Grand Marshal at the AHRMA Classic MotoFest in the Heartland to be held May 29th, 2021 at Heartland Motorsports Park, Topeka, Kansas.
Baytown, TXsemoball.com

Tasca beats rain to take top NHRA Funny Car spot at Baytown

BAYTOWN, Texas (AP) -- Funny Car points leader Bob Tasca III powered to the top spot right before the rain came, taking the No. 1 qualifying position Saturday in the Mopar Express Lane NHRA SpringNationals at Houston Raceway Park. Tasca had a 3.908-second run at 331.53 mph in a Ford...