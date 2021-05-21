Firefighters rescue horse wedged between trees in England

May 21 (UPI) -- Firefighters in England rescued a horse that wandered into a close grouping of trees and became stuck.

The Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said the 28-year-old horse, named Eddie, wandered into trees in Ballingdon Hill, just outside of Sudbury, and became wedged.

Firefighters tweeted photos of the rescue.

The team said a veterinarian was brought to the scene and sedated the horse to keep him calm while firefighters trimmed the branches around him.

"Once the branches were trimmed, the crews used animal rescue equipment to lift the horse out of the gap and to safe ground," a fire service spokesman told the East Anglian Daily Times.

"The horse is safely back on all fours and the vet is staying with the animal until the full effects of the sedation have worn off."