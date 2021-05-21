Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Bolivar Peninsula, Brazoria Islands, Galveston Island by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-21 15:48:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-23 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Bolivar Peninsula; Brazoria Islands; Galveston Island; Matagorda Islands COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding...especially around high tide times. High risk of rip currents along area beaches. * WHERE...Matagorda Islands, Brazoria Islands, Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 AM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. Dangerous swimming conditions along area beaches. Stay near a lifeguard and away from rocks, jetties and piers.alerts.weather.gov