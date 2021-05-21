newsbreak-logo
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Chambers, Coastal Brazoria, Coastal Galveston, Coastal Harris by NWS

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-21 15:48:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-23 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Chambers; Coastal Brazoria; Coastal Galveston; Coastal Harris COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding. High risk of rip currents along area beaches. * WHERE...Chambers, Coastal Harris, Coastal Brazoria and Coastal Galveston Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 AM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. Dangerous swimming conditions along area beaches. Stay near a lifeguard and away from rocks, jetties and piers.

Rip Current Statement issued for Bolivar Peninsula, Brazoria Islands, Galveston Island by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 10:16:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-18 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Bolivar Peninsula; Brazoria Islands; Galveston Island; Matagorda Islands HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Brazoria Islands, Matagorda Islands, Bolivar Peninsula and Galveston Island. * WHEN...Through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Special Weather Statement issued for Chambers, Coastal Harris, Inland Harris, Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 13:41:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 15:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Chambers; Coastal Harris; Inland Harris; Montgomery; Northern Liberty; San Jacinto; Southern Liberty SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR MONTGOMERY...SOUTHERN SAN JACINTO...NORTHWESTERN CHAMBERS...SOUTHWESTERN LIBERTY AND NORTHEASTERN HARRIS COUNTIES UNTIL 330 PM CDT At 243 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Woodloch, or near Conroe, moving east at 30 mph. Pea size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Conroe, Humble, Tomball, Liberty, Cleveland, Dayton, Pinehurst, Kingwood, The Woodlands, Spring, Crosby, Mont Belvieu, Oak Ridge North, Panorama Village, Shenandoah, Splendora, Patton Village, Roman Forest, Magnolia and Woodbranch.
Flash Flood Warning issued for Chambers, Harris, Liberty by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 15:21:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots. Target Area: Chambers; Harris; Liberty The National Weather Service in League City has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northwestern Chambers County in southeastern Texas Harris County in southeastern Texas Southwestern Liberty County in southeastern Texas * Until 630 PM CDT. * At 321 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. The gauge at Cedar Bayou and FM 1960 received 4.08 inches in the last hour. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Northern Baytown, Humble, Liberty, Dayton, Barrett, Highlands, Channelview, Cloverleaf, Kingwood, Spring, Crosby, Mont Belvieu, Anahuac, Old River-Winfree, Ames, Cove, Lake Houston Dam, Sheldon, Lake Houston and Atascocita. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Flash Flood Watch issued for Austin, Brazoria Islands, Coastal Brazoria, Coastal Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 09:03:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Exercise caution if traveling today. If you encounter flooded roads, do not attempt to drive through floodwaters. Turn Around, Don`t Drown! Target Area: Austin; Brazoria Islands; Coastal Brazoria; Coastal Jackson; Coastal Matagorda; Colorado; Fort Bend; Inland Brazoria; Inland Jackson; Inland Matagorda; Matagorda Islands; Waller; Wharton FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON The National Weather Service in League City has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for portions of south central Texas and southeast Texas, including the following areas, in south central Texas, Coastal Jackson and Inland Jackson. In southeast Texas, Austin, Brazoria Islands, Coastal Brazoria, Coastal Matagorda, Colorado, Fort Bend, Inland Brazoria, Inland Matagorda, Matagorda Islands, Waller and Wharton. * Until 4 PM CDT this afternoon * Slow-moving showers and thunderstorms that have developed this morning have produced rainfall rates of 2-4 inches per hour across portions of Jackson and Matagorda Counties. 6 inches of rain have already fallen over portions of this area. Additional showers and storms are expected to develop across the area today, which will pose a threat of flash flooding. The Watch may need to be expanded or extended across portions of SE Texas depending on how conditions develop during the day.
Flash Flood Warning issued for Brazoria, Colorado, Jackson, Matagorda, Wharton by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 11:26:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 13:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Brazoria; Colorado; Jackson; Matagorda; Wharton The National Weather Service in League City has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northern Jackson County in south central Texas Southwestern Brazoria County in southeastern Texas Southeastern Colorado County in southeastern Texas Northern Matagorda County in southeastern Texas Southern Wharton County in southeastern Texas * Until 130 PM CDT. * At 1126 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms continuing to produce heavy rain across the warned area. Between 3 and 5 inches of rain have fallen across the area with localized rainfall totals of up to 8 to 10 inches. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Bay City, El Campo, Edna, Sweeny, Ganado, Blessing, Markham, Van Vleck, Danevang, Midfield, Louise, Wadsworth, Cordele and Morales. Additional rainfall amounts of up to 2 to 3 inches per hour are possible in the warned area. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...2-3 INCHES IN 1 HOUR
Weather Monitoring 05.17.21 9:30 AM

The City of Kemah Emergency Management continues to monitor the possible weather developments making their way towards our region. As we continue to track these developments, now is a good time to review your significant weather event preparedness plans. In addition to our Emergency Preparedness document for a quick overview...
KHOU

LIST: High water locations being reported with today's storms

HOUSTON — High water locations have started popping up around the Houston area on Monday. The NWS issued a Flash Flood Warning for Harris, Liberty and Chambers counties until 6:30 p.m. Radar indicated thunderstorms are producing heavy rain across the area. Between 3 and 6 inches of rain have fallen.
Special Weather Statement issued for Bolivar Peninsula, Brazoria Islands, Chambers by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 15:32:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bolivar Peninsula; Brazoria Islands; Chambers; Coastal Brazoria; Coastal Galveston; Coastal Matagorda; Galveston Island; Inland Brazoria; Inland Galveston; Inland Matagorda; Matagorda Islands SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR GALVESTON...SOUTHERN BRAZORIA SOUTHEASTERN CHAMBERS AND EAST CENTRAL MATAGORDA COUNTIES UNTIL 915 PM CDT At 825 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking thunderstorms along a line extending from near Stowell to near Sweeny. Movement was southeast at 25 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with these storms...particularly over Galveston Island and the Bolivar Peninsula. Locations impacted include Galveston Causeway, Galveston Island West End, Texas City, Lake Jackson, Angleton, La Marque, Santa Fe, Freeport, Clute, Hitchcock, Sweeny, Surfside Beach, Galveston Pier 21, Richwood, Brazoria, Jones Creek, Danbury, Bayou Vista, Oyster Creek and Jamaica Beach.
Flood Warning issued for Brazoria, Fort Bend, Wharton by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-07 21:45:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-08 09:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Persons with interests along these streams should keep alert to rising water and take all precautions to protect their property. Do not drive or walk into flooded areas the depth and water velocity could be too great for you to cross safely. Motorists should avoid any water covered roads and find an alternate route. Livestock and equipment should be removed from the flood plain immediately. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather radio or other news sources for further updates. Target Area: Brazoria; Fort Bend; Wharton The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas San Bernard River near Sweeny affecting Brazoria County. San Bernard River near Boling affecting Wharton, Fort Bend and Brazoria Counties. For the San Bernard River...including East Bernard, Sweeny, Boling Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning is now in effect until further notice The Flood Warning continues for the San Bernard River near Boling. * Until further notice. * At 9:30 PM CDT Friday the stage was 19.8 feet. * Flood stage is 18.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:30 PM CDT Friday was 22.2 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early tomorrow afternoon and continue falling to 9.3 feet Wednesday evening. * Impact...At 18.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding begins upstream from gage. Minor backwater flooding up Peach Creek in Wharton County threatens low lying areas. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 19.7 feet on 03/06/2017.
Air Quality Alert issued for Bolivar Peninsula, Brazoria Islands, Coastal Brazoria by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-06 09:45:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-06 14:00:00 CDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Bolivar Peninsula; Brazoria Islands; Coastal Brazoria; Coastal Galveston; Coastal Harris; Galveston Island; Inland Brazoria; Inland Galveston; Inland Harris Ozone Action Day for Thursday 5/6/2021 The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has issued an Ozone Action Day for the Houston, Galveston, and Brazoria areas for Thursday, May 6. Atmospheric conditions are expected to be favorable for producing high levels of ozone pollution in the Houston, Galveston and surrounding areas on Thursday. You can help prevent ozone pollution by sharing a ride, walking, riding a bicycle, taking your lunch to work, avoiding drive through lanes, conserving energy and keeping your vehicle properly tuned. For more information on ozone: Ozone: The Facts www.tceq.texas.gov/airquality/monops/ozonefacts.html EPA AIR NOW: www.airnow.gov/index.cfm?action=airnow.local_city&cityid=236 Take Care Of Texas: www.takecareoftexas.org/air/airquality
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Chambers, Harris, Liberty, Montgomery, Polk, San Jacinto by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 11:48:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-04 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Chambers; Harris; Liberty; Montgomery; Polk; San Jacinto Severe Thunderstorm Watch 142 remains valid until 1 PM CDT this afternoon for the following areas In southeast Texas this watch includes 6 counties Chambers Harris Liberty Montgomery Polk San Jacinto This includes the cities of Anahuac, Cleveland, Coldspring, Conroe, Corrigan, Dayton, Houston, Liberty, Livingston, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree, Shepherd, Stowell, The Woodlands, and Winnie.
Flash Flood Watch issued for Austin, Bolivar Peninsula, Brazoria Islands, Chambers by NWS

Effective: 2021-04-30 10:59:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-02 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to Flash Flooding. Flash Flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Austin; Bolivar Peninsula; Brazoria Islands; Chambers; Coastal Brazoria; Coastal Galveston; Coastal Harris; Coastal Jackson; Coastal Matagorda; Colorado; Fort Bend; Galveston Island; Inland Brazoria; Inland Galveston; Inland Harris; Inland Jackson; Inland Matagorda; Matagorda Islands; Southern Liberty; Waller; Wharton FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of south central Texas and southeast Texas, including the following areas, in south central Texas, Coastal Jackson and Inland Jackson. In southeast Texas, Austin, Bolivar Peninsula, Brazoria Islands, Chambers, Coastal Brazoria, Coastal Galveston, Coastal Harris, Coastal Matagorda, Colorado, Fort Bend, Galveston Island, Inland Brazoria, Inland Galveston, Inland Harris, Inland Matagorda, Matagorda Islands, Southern Liberty, Waller and Wharton. * Through Sunday morning * Showers and thunderstorms will begin to diminish this afternoon as moisture is pulled westward toward an upper level low. As the low approaches late tonight and Saturday, rain chances will once again increase with locally heavy rain possible. * Flooding of low-lying, poorly draining areas and other vulnerable locations such as easily-flooded streets are possible if they are impacted by storms with heavier rainfall rates and amounts. Multiple rounds of these storms would worsen the potential for flooding. Where rain rates are more manageable, previously dry conditions will help reduce concerns for flooding.