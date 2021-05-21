newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Superior, WI

Progress on the nearly $1 billion dollar refinery rebuild in Superior

WDIO-TV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Superior Refinery looks like a mini-city, with new steel beams climbing high in the air. The nearly $1 billion dollar rebuild is keeping more than 750 people busy every day. Gavin Hamilton, Senior Communications Advisor for the refinery, said, "The goal is to make the company a top tier...

www.wdio.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Industry
Superior, WI
Business
Local
Wisconsin Business
Superior, WI
Industry
Superior, WI
Government
City
Superior, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lake Superior#Superior Refinery#Company#Progress#January#Safety#Fire#Husky#July Event
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Industry
Related
Superior, WIFOX 21 Online

Husky Refinery Hiring Additional Staff Amid Rebuild

SUPERIOR, Wis.– As the rebuild continues for the Husky Refinery in Superior after an explosion two years ago, they’re looking to hire additional staff. A spokesperson for the Superior refinery says that they are looking for over a dozen operators to help get the facility get back to 100 percent operations. All positions are entry-level and those with Husky say it’s a big step as they hope to return to full operations by early 2023.
Wisconsin StateDaily Tribune

Verso sells Duluth mill, continues talks to sell mill in Wisconsin Rapids

WISCONSIN RAPIDS - Verso announced Monday it completed the sale of its Duluth mill as of Thursday, selling to ST Paper 1. ST Paper & Tissue is a paper mill company operating in the United States. Its two mills are minority owned tissue mills in Oconto Falls and Isle of Wight, Virginia, that produce bath tissue, paper towels and napkins.
Superior, WIDaily Telegram

Superior firefighters hone rescue skills at Fraser Shipyards

Superior fire engines converged on Fraser Shipyards on Thursday, May 13. They were answering a call for a worker, “Fred,” who had fallen into a space between the hulls below the waterline of the Edward L. Ryerson. The training scenario, set up in conjunction with First Strike Safety Solutions of...
Wisconsin StateAPG of Wisconsin

Wisconsin trading-card dealers see surge in pandemic

Jim’s Card Korner in Madison has been around for more than two decades. But it’s never seen demand for trading cards like this, said owner Jim Schaefer. The trading card boom isn’t limited to any particular sport, he said. And it’s also impacted Pokémon cards. Over the last year, many trading cards have increased sharply in value.
Wisconsin Statewtmj.com

Travel Wisconsin: Marinette County

John Mercure is joined by Jennifer Short, development and tourism director for Marinette County, and she shares why you should visit Marinette County for a golf getaway. Listen to their conversation above. For more travel tips, check out TravelWisconsin.com.
Duluth, MNWDIO-TV

Duluth Fire Dept. hires two fire marshals

The Duluth Fire Department has hired two new deputy fire marshals. William Chopskie and Chris Orman have both been with the Duluth Fire Department for the past 14 years, and were selected for the positions. Chopskie spent the first nine years within the department as a firefighter at the Headquarters...
Wisconsin StateWEAU-TV 13

Ballots sent out for Ginseng Board of Wisconsin election

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - It’s time for Wisconsin’s ginseng growers to have their turn at electing members for their check-off promotional board. Nominees have been named and ballots have are being distributed for the Ginseng Board of Wisconsin election. Three candidates for three seats on the board are Joe Heil of Edgar, David Schumacher of Marathon and Meilyn V. Xiong of Wausau. Write-in candidates also may be considered. Ballots must be returned to the state Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection by June 15, via mail or e-mail. Wisconsin ginseng growers who don’t receive a ballot by May 22 should contact the state Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection, which oversees state check-off promotional board elections.
Superior, WIDaily Telegram

Officials offer options for Blatnik Bridge replacement

Officials from the Wisconsin and Minnesota departments of transportation presented a bevy of options Tuesday, May 11, that could one day replace the Blatnik Bridge, including tunnels. While all options would continue to use the Garfield interchange in Duluth, the options for Superior may or may not land on Hammond...
Duluth, MNWNMT AM 650

Feedback Needed On Blatnik Bridge Plans

DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – The Minnesota and Wisconsin Departments of Transportation are inviting the public to provide some feedback on the plans and options for the upcoming Blatnik Bridge project. The project team has created multiple concepts for where the bridge would connect in Superior. An interactive map and more...
Duluth, MNWNMT AM 650

Twin Ports Likely To Remove Mask Mandates

DULUTH, MN & SUPERIOR, WI (KDAL) – New guidance from the CDC now allows those who are vaccinated to go without masks with some exceptions. The mask mandates in Duluth and Superior will likely be repealed during City Council meetings over the next several weeks. In Duluth, Chief Administrative Officer...
Superior, WIDaily Telegram

Letter: Pipelines part of 'larger energy supply chain system'

I am writing in response to a recent letter to editor ("Line 5 pipeline is our risk, their gain," by Philip Anderson, April 30 Telegram). The author is concerned about the safety of the Enbridge Line 5 pipeline that runs from Superior, Wisconsin, to Sarnia, Ontario. We share your concerns. That’s why we invested $1.4 billion in 2019 to ensure that we deliver the energy everyone needs and wants safely and reliably.
Superior, WIDaily Telegram

Superior Council to consider striking down city's mask mandate

The Superior City Council could strike down a mandate requiring masks in indoor public spaces. Mayor Jim Paine said late Thursday, May 13, that he asked for the matter to be placed on the agenda Tuesday, May 18, for consideration. The council meets at 6:30 p.m. in the Government Center boardroom.
Superior, WIDaily Telegram

After weak 2020, shipments through Twin Ports off to encouraging start

Taconite iron ore shipments on the Great Lakes are trending up, and the Twin Ports, in particular, is experiencing a bustling start to the shipping campaign. The port of Duluth-Superior floated nearly 4.2 million short tons of cargo through April, representing a 48% increase over the 2020 pace and a 23% improvement on the five-season average.
Superior, WImibiz.com

Line 5 critics challenge business advocates on shutdown potential

Business advocacy groups from around the Great Lakes argued this week that shutting down Line 5 would lead to a crisis in regional oil and gas markets, although pipeline critics say that forecast is overblown. The two sides ramped up advocacy this week as Enbridge Inc. ignored a state deadline...
Superior, WIPosted by
KOOL 101.7

Replacement Blatnik Bridge Could Move From Hammond Avenue

One thing is for sure: drivers who cross the St. Louis River will have an entirely different bridge (or tunnel) to use in addition to the Bong Bridge (and the Oliver Bridge) come 2031. But what that bridge option will look like - and especially where it connects on the Superior-side - are still up in the air.