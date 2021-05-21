Look inside this mountain house! 7 acres in North Carolina. Circa 1940. $499,000
Love this interior! I was invited to visit this North Carolina mountain town and took them up on the invitation. It is a quaint town and everyone is so friendly. This home was built in 1940. It is located on 7.2 acres in Tryon, North Carolina. The home has a lot of natural light and amazing views of the mountains. The house features hardwood floors, vaulted ceilings, exposed beams, and skylights. One bedroom, one bathroom, and 1,300 square feet. $499,000.