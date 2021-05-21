newsbreak-logo
Parade for high school seniors gets go-ahead from selectmen

By Community Advocate Staff
WESTBOROUGH – The Westborough High School class of 2021 will enjoy a “rockin’ and rolling party” after the Board of Selectmen on May 11 approved plans for a parade to celebrate graduates. The parade will kick off at Hastings Elementary School Saturday, June 5, at 10 a.m. It will be...

High School
Education
Cars
Massachusetts Statewesternmassnews.com

Mass. high school students return to the classroom for in-person learning

(WGGB/WSHM) -- High schoolers across the Bay State returned to the classroom Monday for the first time since 2020. “I was actually very excited to come here because obviously, I had some teachers that have had some friendships with…you know, I came back, they saw me, and we talked for a little, caught up on some things,” said Jerbin Garcia Diaz, a junior at Springfield Central High School.
Fitchburg, MASentinel & Enterprise

Older Americans Month celebrated at Fitchburg Senior Center

FITCHBURG – There was a sense of joy in the air at the Fitchburg Senior Center on Wednesday as 100 grab-and-go meals were handed out drive-thru style in celebration of Older Americans Month. “What a perfect time to do this since we reopened recently after being closed for 14 months,”...
Westborough, MAcommunityadvocate.com

Westborough residents celebrate Earth Day

WESTBOROUGH – Community members across the region have stepped out with trash bags, gloves and grabber tools recently to pick up trash in observance of Earth Day. As a number of local groups have organized clean-up days and other initiatives, Community Advocate reader Mary Jo Herter recently spotted Elise and Colin Svec in town cleaning up trash with their parents at Westborough’s Gilmore Pond.
Westborough, MAcommunityadvocate.com

Westborough Garden Club volunteers gear up for spring sale and town projects

Westborough Garden Club’s plant sale is Saturday, May 22, 9:30 – 11:30 a.m. at Hastings Elementary School. WESTBOROUGH – With spring fully upon us, green and brown stalks of perennials are pushing themselves up from the ground, shaking off their winter’s slumber. The daffodils, forsythia, tulips, bluebells and other cool weather plants are blooming, reaching for sun’s warming rays. The scent of freshly spread cedar mulch is easy to recognize as it dances with the breezes that also carry the delicate perfumes of lilacs and hyacinths. The bees have also started to get to work; diving into the center of each budding flower to then emerge wearing pollen like a badge of honor. Birds and squirrels do their daily patrols of yards, trees and bushes, to find tasty treats and items to make their nests. The natural world outside is busy this time of year, doing all of this while we type away at laptops, watch our children’s soccer games and check out the latest on social media apps.
Lancaster, MAtelegram.com

'Hidden Treasures' being celebrates in Lancaster on May 23 with sign dedication

LANCASTER - On Sunday, May 23, the Lancaster Historical Society (LHS) will participate in the Freedom’s Way National Heritage Area’s “Hidden Treasures” celebration. All are invited to attend as the LHS dedicates a new sign denoting a site of importance to the early settlement of the oldest town in Worcester County. After the dedication, guests will be invited to follow an historical trail mapped out and shown on a newly developed brochure.
Westborough, MAWicked Local

Westborough personnel among grads from state Firefighting Academy

A total of 34 firefighters from 15 fire departments, including Westborough, recently graduated from the Massachusetts Firefighting Academy’s 50-day Career Recruit Firefighting Training Program at the Stow campus. The Massachusetts Firefighting Academy, a division of the Department of Fire Services, offers this program tuition-free. “First responders are on the frontlines...
Worcester County, MAtelegram.com

Item calendar for the May 14 Item

Editor's note: Call any location before going. Send listings for events happening in any of the seven towns to: TheItem@telegram.com. Berlin Public Library: To sign up for virtual programming, contact Berlin Public Library, (978) 838-2812 or email sfoster@cwmars.org: Virtual Story Time, Mondays, May 24, June 7, postings emailed upon request; Teens Book Talk, Mondays, May 17, June 21, July 26 and Aug. 16, preregistration required. 7 p.m. Teen Advisory Board, Monday, May 24 and Sept. 27, 7 p.m. Library Yard Story times, Mondays, May 17 and 24, with Ms. Sara, 10 a.m.; bring a chair or blanket. Solomon Pond Mall Story Times, Mondays, June 14, July 12, Aug. 9 and Sept. 13, with Ms. Sara, in the grassy area at the mall, 11 a.m. StoryWalk at the Solomon Pond Mall, coming this summer. Davis Bates Storyteller for all ages, Monday, Aug. 9, 4 p.m.
Westborough, MAWicked Local

Westborough opens Zwicker Farm Conservation Area for hiking

The Town of Westborough recently held a ceremony May 1 to establish Zwicker Farm Conservation Area, a 31-acre property just south of 30 Belknap St., consisting of meadows, wetlands, old hayfields and some legacy trails. The property, sold to the town by heir Deb Houlden-Engvall, eventually will become part of...
Westborough, MAcommunityadvocate.com

Armstrong Elementary plants trees for Arbor Day

WESTBOROUGH – While the region recently celebrated Earth Day, students at Armstrong Elementary School in Westborough also recognized Arbor Day on April 30. As such, they planted a pair of trees on their school’s campus with the help of the Westborough Tree Planting Initiative (WTPI). “We at WTPI are hoping...
Southborough, MAcommunityadvocate.com

Southborough selectmen take stock of COVID-19 vaccination effort

SOUTHBOROUGH – The Southborough Board of Selectmen is continuing to urge residents to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Both Moderna and Pfizer vaccine appointments are available locally at the Regional Vaccination Clinic at the DoubleTree Hotel located at 5400 Computer Dr. in Westborough. “We are comparing well with communities around us...
Westborough, MAcommunityadvocate.com

Westborough Town Meeting to consider capital and bylaw requests

WESTBOROUGH – Town Meeting convenes on Saturday, May 15, at 9 a.m., at Westborough High School. Not only will voters consider an approximately $124 million operating budget, they’ll also decide whether to approve or deny proposed bylaw changes and requests for capital improvements. They’ll also vote whether or not to establish new committees.
Worcester County, MAWorcester Business Journal

GWCF grants $142K to nonprofits for hunger help

The Greater Worcester Community Foundation has announced $142,000 in grants to 23 local organizations through the Worcester County Food Bank Fund to End Hunger. This is the 10th year the GWCF has made grants through the fund, which is a collaboration between the Worcester County Food Bank and the foundation aimed at achieving hunger-free communities.
Westborough, MAcommunityadvocate.com

Westborough holds Rubber Duck Derby

WESTBOROUGH – Rubber ducks bobbed down the Mill Pond Spillway in Westborough, with hundreds watching virtually via Facebook Live April 10. The event marked the Westborough Lions Club’s first annual Rubber Duck Derby. Mirroring events held over the years in other area communities like Hudson, the derby saw community members pay to adopt individual rubber ducks. Organizers then dumped those ducks into the spillway, watching to see which one rode the current fastest down a short track to the finish line.
Westborough, MAcommunityadvocate.com

Westborough Rotary Club works to help children in foster care system

WESTBOROUGH – The Westborough Rotary Club is gearing up to help youth in foster care in a unique way Saturday, May 15. Held at the Bay State Commons pavilion from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m, Rotarians and any other interested volunteers will assemble boxes of basic supplies to make life even slightly easier for young people in need.
Westborough, MAcommunityadvocate.com

Westborough Schools change Columbus Day name on school calendar

WESTBOROUGH – Changing Columbus Day’s name on the school calendar to Indigenous People’s Day is “an outward sign of our commitment to anti-racism,” School Committee Chair Kristen Vincent said on April 28. The unanimous vote at a School Committee meeting followed an ongoing discussion after the committee received several petitions...
Westborough, MAsvtweb.org

Area High Schoolers Help Out at Sawink

On April 21, SVT's Dan Stimson and Jonathan Haarstick worked with students from Algonquin Regional and Westborough High to clean up the fields near the trailhead at SVT's Sawink Farm in Westborough. The small fields are kept open for their scenic quality and for habitat, especially for insects. The work...