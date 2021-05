In love with the old barn on the property! This home was built in 1929. It is located on five acres in Pamplico, South Carolina. The home features a large covered front porch, hardwood floors, crown molding, wide baseboards, chair rails and original mantels. The property has fenced pastures, large barn, pond, and an open yard. Four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and 3,126 square feet. $309,000.