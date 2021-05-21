newsbreak-logo
Liberal American Attitudes Are Starting To Shift On Israelis And Palestinians

NPR's Audie Cornish chats with editor-at-large of Jewish Currents Peter Beinart about Americans' changing opinions on Israelis and Palestinians.

