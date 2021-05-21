newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cashmere, WA

DOC visit to felon’s Cashmere home leads to new drug case

By Jefferson Robbins
ncwlife.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCASHMERE — A visit by Department of Corrections officers and U.S. Marshals to a Cashmere home Wednesday allegedly turned up a supply of methamphetamine ready for sale. Jarrod Jay Torres, 43, is on supervised release after a felony conviction in Yakima. Chelan County sheriff’s deputies say DOC officers and marshals went to Torres’ home on Eels Road because he was wanted on administrative warrants for allegedly violating his release conditions.

www.ncwlife.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Local
Washington Government
City
Cashmere, WA
County
Chelan County, WA
City
Yakima, WA
Chelan County, WA
Crime & Safety
Chelan County, WA
Government
City
Home, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Possession#Felon#Prison#County Jail#Stolen#Unlawful Imprisonment#Department Of Corrections#Methamphetamine#Meth Possession#Burglary#Corrections Officers#Supervised Release#Administrative Warrants#U S Marshals
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
Washington StateMarietta Daily Journal

Washington state man jailed on terroristic threats charge

Darren Rice, 22, from the Seattle, Washington, area was arrested early Monday on Swan Point Drive northeast of Rome after threatening to kill a family member. When police arrived, Rice resisted arrest, screaming obscenities as he was being placed into a patrol vehicle. After he got to the jail, he gave a false name.
Washington StateKOMO News

Wash. state unemployment fraud suspect arrested at JFK Airport

SEATTLE – A Nigerian citizen was arrested at New York's JFK Airport and charged with wire fraud in a scheme to steal over $350,000 in Washington state unemployment benefits, federal officials said. Abidemi Rufai, aka Sandy Tang, 42, of Lekki, Nigeria, was arrested Friday night and made an initial court...
Washington Statewa.gov

Multiple Agencies Come Together to Address Street Racing

King County: In response to the increased illegal street racing and street/freeway takeover activities across the region, and inherent recklessness of those in attendance the Washington State Patrol (WSP) and multiple other police agencies throughout the Puget Sound region have come together to focus on this important public safety issue. In early 2021 multiple King, Pierce, and Snohomish county police agencies came together and coordinated their efforts to respond to, and investigate illegal street racing related incidents in the region. In addition to law enforcement collaboration, local municipal and county prosecutors have voiced their support and dedication to improving public safety in responding to this significant public safety issue.
Washington StateKXL

Man Arrested In Washington Unemployment Fraud Case

SEATTLE (AP) – A Nigerian man suspected in Washington state’s $650 million unemployment fraud was arrested at a New York City airport. Abidemi Rufai appeared in federal court Saturday on charges that he used the identities of more than 100 Washington residents to steal more than $350,000 in unemployment benefits from the Washington state Employment Security Department last year.
Chelan, WAkozi.com

[5/13/21] Chelan Teen Arrested In High Speed Chase

A Chelan teen was arrested Monday night after a chase down Highway 97A. Chelan County Sheriff’s Office was pursuing a southbound 2008 Nissan Altima early Monday evening, and put out a request for assistance. Deputies tried to overtake the vehicle, but lost sight of the car. State Patrol Troopers later spotted the car south of Entiat, and the chase was on again, this time with speeds reaching more than 100 miles per hour. The car sped through Wenatchee’s highway ramps, from 97A to Highway 2, until one of the tires ran over a spike strip deployed by troopers. The chase ended near Monitor, where 18-year-old Isai Suares-Sanchez of Chelan was arrested. He was sped to the Chelan County Jail, charged with felony eluding. He’s probably got a few speeding tickets waiting for him as well.
Cashmere, WAncwlife.com

Suspect jailed in Cashmere store break-in

CASHMERE — A Cashmere man is in custody after allegedly burglarizing a local shop late last week. Dennis Mendez, 21, remained jailed Tuesday in the Chelan County Regional Justice Center on $10,000 bail. Chelan County sheriff’s deputies say they caught Mendez fleeing from Tienda Mexicana La Palma, 350 Sunset Highway, Sunset Highway about 4 a.m. Friday. Another male escaped during a subsequent foot chase.
Chelan, WAkpq.com

Teenager Takes Law Enforcement On High-speed Pursuit Through NCW Monday

A high-speed pursuit that began west of Chelan just before 8:00 pm Monday night ended with guns drawn in the Monitor area. State Patrol Trooper John Bryant said it’s unknown why 18-year-old Isai Suarez-Sanchez, who had no warrants and a valid license, decided to speed away from Chelan County Sheriff’s deputies on State Route 97A. Suarez-Sanchez was driving a red 2008 Nissan Altima.
Chelan County, WAncwlife.com

Street Talk & Other Stuff – Chelan County Sheriff Brian Burnett and Sergeant Chris Foreman

Although our little Burg’s distance from here to the border of Mexico and southern Arizona is 1,200 miles (as the crow flies), what happens there has an effect on us here. Recently Chelan County Sheriff Brian Burnett and Columbia River Drug Task Force Sergeant Chris Foreman visited our southern border with Mexico. This week on Street Talk and Other Stuff they’ll share their observations.
Monitor, WAWenatchee World

State Patrol arrests driver after high-speed chase tops 100 mph

MONITOR — Washington State Patrol troopers arrested a Chelan driver after a high-speed chase that began south of Chelan and ended near Monitor on Monday night. The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office sent out a request for assistance at 7:56 p.m. while in pursuit of a 2008 Nissan Altima along Highway 97A by milepost 228, said Washington State Patrol Trooper John Bryant.
Wenatchee, WAncwlife.com

Help sought in locating missing Wenatchee man

A search is on for a missing Wenatchee man who was last seen Sunday in the parking lot at Mission Ridge Ski & Board Resort. His family says Pedro Brito may be suffering from a brain injury. Chelan County Emergency Management said his vehicle was found in the parking lot...
Wenatchee, WAkpq.com

Law Enforcement Asking for Community’s Help in Locating Missing Person

Chelan County Emergency Management is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person. According to a post on their Facebook page, Pedro Brito was last seen May 9th around 6:00 am in the Mission Ridge Ski Resort parking lot south of Wenatchee. His vehicle was found in the parking lot but there was no sign of Brito. He was last seen wearing a camo long sleeve shirt, black sweat pants, white slip-on shoes and a black coat.