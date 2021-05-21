DOC visit to felon’s Cashmere home leads to new drug case

A Chelan teen was arrested Monday night after a chase down Highway 97A. Chelan County Sheriff’s Office was pursuing a southbound 2008 Nissan Altima early Monday evening, and put out a request for assistance. Deputies tried to overtake the vehicle, but lost sight of the car. State Patrol Troopers later spotted the car south of Entiat, and the chase was on again, this time with speeds reaching more than 100 miles per hour. The car sped through Wenatchee’s highway ramps, from 97A to Highway 2, until one of the tires ran over a spike strip deployed by troopers. The chase ended near Monitor, where 18-year-old Isai Suares-Sanchez of Chelan was arrested. He was sped to the Chelan County Jail, charged with felony eluding. He’s probably got a few speeding tickets waiting for him as well.