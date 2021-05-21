DOC visit to felon’s Cashmere home leads to new drug case
CASHMERE — A visit by Department of Corrections officers and U.S. Marshals to a Cashmere home Wednesday allegedly turned up a supply of methamphetamine ready for sale. Jarrod Jay Torres, 43, is on supervised release after a felony conviction in Yakima. Chelan County sheriff’s deputies say DOC officers and marshals went to Torres’ home on Eels Road because he was wanted on administrative warrants for allegedly violating his release conditions.www.ncwlife.com