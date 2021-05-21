newsbreak-logo
Council Retreat Provides Fuller Picture Of Current State Of City

KSST Radio
KSST Radio
 4 days ago
The Sulphur Springs City Council retreat spanned more than 3 hours Thursday and provided the elected officials with a fuller picture of the current state of city government, according to City Manager Marc Maxwell. The retreat is an annual event in which the council and city department representatives and officials...

