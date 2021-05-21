Council Retreat Provides Fuller Picture Of Current State Of City

Local historian John Sellers stays busy in several areas of interest in his hometown. But his interest in local history was fueled early in life by connections to Sydney Brice and June Tuck, who researched and compiled many of the historical records we now depend on. Also, even earlier, Celia Wright, John C. McDonald and C.O. James were keeping records on Hopkins County that he uses now in his research. Besides currently being Mayor of Sulphur Springs and Advertising Director of City National Bank, he is also President of the Hopkins County Genealogical Society and Marker Chairman for the Historical Society. John also stays active as a historian by speaking and conducting genealogical seminars across the United States. And this month, he is putting on his 19th annul History By Foot Tour, a series he started back in 2011 and which is supported in part through the Downtown Business Alliance.