Community News For The Vernon Edition

Ellington, Glastonbury and South Windsor Residents Select Local Projects to Support Town Needs. In 2019, the Hartford Foundation for Public Giving launched one of the most ambitious participatory grantmaking programs in the nation. The $2.9 million, Greater Together Community Funds initiative established 29 $100,000 community funds, one for each town in the Foundation’s region. Half of each fund is immediately available for grantmaking, while the other half of the fund is endowed, allowing a percentage of those dollars to be available annually for grantmaking, following the Hartford Foundation’s spending policy. The Community Funds initiative is designed to support residents in taking ownership of the needs in their towns, encourage broad and inclusive civic engagement, and anchor the Foundation in each of the towns its serves.