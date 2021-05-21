newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Milwaukee, WI

TAP’s Natural Shocks Moves to Milwaukee

By Door County Pulse
Door County Pulse
 4 days ago

Next Act Theatre Company of Milwaukee will present Third Avenue PlayWorks’ (TAP) production of Natural Shocks by Lauren Gunderson as the finale to its 2020-21 season. The play, directed by Michael Cotey and featuring Jennifer Vosters, was originally presented as part of TAP’s 2021 PlayWorks reading series. Cotey experimented with using video from an iPhone, and the performance was recorded in Vosters’ basement, replicating the play’s location. Each working remotely, they created a fascinating piece of virtual theater.

doorcountypulse.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Entertainment
City
Milwaukee, WI
Milwaukee, WI
Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lauren Gunderson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arts#Live Theater#Next Act Theatre Company#Tap#Iphone#Nextact Org#Thirdavenueplayhouse Com#Natural Shocks#Virtual Theater#Unlimited Viewing#Theatre#Tickets#Video#Basement
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Performing Arts
News Break
Movies
News Break
Theater & Dance
Related
Milwaukee, WIshepherdexpress.com

‘New Beginnings’ Group Show at Riverwest’s Jazz Gallery

“Places I’ve been and may never see again,/ I won’t say haunted but I get visited/ and it follows me around wherever I go./ Begin to begin, begin to begin.”. If we’re not haunted by the last dreaded year, it surely still follows us around, at the very least with masks, whether pocketed or making us strangers to friends. Worst of all is a plague of recollected fright, sickness and loss.
Milwaukee, WIcommunityjournal.net

Announcing the Art Start Portrait Project “See Me Because” Milwaukee Exhibition

Milwaukee, WI – With 30 years of award-winning creative youth programs under its belt, Art Start is pleased to present the 8th iteration of its annual SEE ME BECAUSE multimedia exhibition at the Harbor View Plaza, the first waterfront public park in Milwaukee’s South Side district. The exhibition opens on Wednesday, May 26th and runs through Saturday, July 31st, 2021. The SEE ME BECAUSE exhibition is the culmination of the Art Start Portrait Project, a year-long project and platform for youth of color to establish their own narratives, explore the complexity of their identities, envision their futures, and express how they want to be seen by the world. The project is supported by world-class artists who collaborate with youth to bring their voices and visions to the public.
Milwaukee, WImilwaukeemag.com

Live Music Returns Nightly at Saint Kate the Arts Hotel

Live music is back, and it’s here every night at the Saint Kate. While Milwaukee’s arts hotel has had occasional live music since last March, it’s been a while since the team has been able to provide a seven-days-a-week schedule. Now, the venue is back to its nightly performance with classic rock, improvisational jazz and more on the schedule.
Milwaukee, WIcommunityjournal.net

Maker Faire® Milwaukee announces return for 2021 at Milwaukee School of Engineering The Greatest Show (& Tell) on Earth will be held Sept. 24-26

May 17, 2021 – MILWAUKEE – Maker Faire® Milwaukee, hosted by Gearbox Labs, returns to Milwaukee after a brief pandemic-induced hiatus. The always-popular Faire will be held Sept. 24-26, 2021 at Milwaukee School of Engineering (MSOE), which is the presenting sponsor of the event. Maker Faire is a gathering of...
Milwaukee, WIbreakingandentering.net

B&E WEekly Jams Presented by Bublr Bikes: 5/16 – 5/22/21

It finally feels like summer, and Milwaukee’s music scene is ready for a busy few months. There’s tons of new music in this week’s B&E Weekly Jams presented by Bublr Bikes, including new tracks from So Zuppy, MNTRY, B~Free and many more! Don’t forget that you can follow Breaking And Entering on Spotify for more weekly playlists, and check out this week’s Weekly Jams below:
Milwaukee, WIFOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Alice Cooper: BMO Harris Pavilion concert date set for Oct. 1

MILWAUKEE - Alice Cooper is making a stop in Milwaukee as part of his upcoming autumn tour with special guest KISS guitarist Ace Frehley. Cooper, a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, is slated to rock the BMO Harris Pavilion on Milwaukee's lakefront on Friday, Oct. 1. Pre-sale tickets...
Milwaukee, WIOn Milwaukee

Historic Milwaukee walking tours return this week

A sure sign that summer is on the way has arrived. Historic Milwaukee Inc. is re-starting its walking tours this week. The nonprofit that runs a great Downtown Milwaukee-themed shop and organizes the annual Doors Open Milwaukee is bringing back tours of Downtown, the RiverWalk, Third Ward, Bay View and North Point Mansions starting on Wednesday.
Milwaukee, WIFOX6Now.com Milwaukee

City Tours MKE offers a fun ride for all ages

MILWAUKEE - If you love getting out and learning more about the city you live in, Brian has just the thing for you. He’s with City Tours MKE ready to embark on a three-hour tour of Milwaukee that starts at one of the area’s best local breweries. New stop on...
Milwaukee, WIFOX6Now.com Milwaukee

New stop on the City Tours MKE

From Pub Crawls to Private tours, City Tours MKE offers a fun ride for all ages and wants to take you on your next adventure across the city. Brian is outside at a sculpture in Milwaukee’s Fifth Ward that’s normally present at barbecues, tailgates, fairs, and festivals.
Milwaukee, WIFOX6Now.com Milwaukee

City Tours MKE offers a unique viewer of Milwaukee

If you love getting out and learning more about the city you live in, Brian has just the thing for you. He’s with City Tours MKE ready to embark on a three hour tour of Milwaukee that starts at one of the area’s best local breweries.
Milwaukee, WIwuwm.com

'Operation Wolf Patrol' Documentary Follows Wolf Activists In The Field

This past February, Wisconsin held the state’s first sanctioned gray wolf hunt in almost seven years. The planned week-long hunt was shut down after just 72 hours when hunters blew past the state’s kill target of 119 wolves, killing over 200 wolves. The hunt has since been criticized by biologists and Native tribes for not communicating with Indigenous populations or incorporating proper wildlife management plans.
Milwaukee, WIwtmj.com

Salute to Service: Marco Ostricki

Our first WaterStone Bank Salute to Service honoree this year is a great example of the dedication and commitment required to be a first responder during the challenges of a world-wide pandemic. Marco has worked tirelessly through the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the civil unrest in the city of...
Milwaukee, WIbreakingandentering.net

VIDEO: Mr. Nice Guy with Annalog

Our Music Director, Ben Slowey, is more than on top of the local music scene. In addition to his work for Breaking And Entering, he also hosts the Mr. Nice Guy podcast, an interview-based show that reaches out to Milwaukeeans for conversations about what motivates them. Many of these shows fittingly involve the local music scene, and we’ll be sharing some of them here as well.
Milwaukee, WIMilwaukee Neighborhood News Service

Post from Community: Bublr Bikes announces eBike program across Greater Milwaukee

Editor’s note: Posts from the Community is the place for community announcements and event postings. If you have a community-oriented event you feel our readers would be interested in, please submit here. Bublr Bikes, greater Milwaukee’s bike-share program, will be unveiling their new ebike (electric-assist) program on Monday, May 19,...