TAP’s Natural Shocks Moves to Milwaukee
Next Act Theatre Company of Milwaukee will present Third Avenue PlayWorks’ (TAP) production of Natural Shocks by Lauren Gunderson as the finale to its 2020-21 season. The play, directed by Michael Cotey and featuring Jennifer Vosters, was originally presented as part of TAP’s 2021 PlayWorks reading series. Cotey experimented with using video from an iPhone, and the performance was recorded in Vosters’ basement, replicating the play’s location. Each working remotely, they created a fascinating piece of virtual theater.doorcountypulse.com