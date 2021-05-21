Go Behind the Scenes of Charli & Dixie D’Amelio’s Social Tourist Photo Shoot

Charli and Dixie D’Amelio are launching Social Tourist, a new trend-forward apparel standalone brand within the Abercrombie & Fitch Co. portfolio. The lifestyle brand creates trend-forward apparel that allows teens to experiment with their style while exploring the duality of who the D’Amelio’s are on social media and in real life. Social Tourist will be available exclusively in Hollister stores and online. The sisters worked with Hollister on product selection, design, branding, positioning, and marketing alongside their father, Marc D’Amelio. Social Tourist became a family affair intersecting Marc’s longtime expertise in the apparel space with the girl’s unique lens of being at the epicenter of social media for Gen Z. With over 250 million Tik Tok followers, the D’Amelio’s first worked with Hollister as “Chief Jeanealogists,” where they tested and approved every aspect of Hollister’s denim; launched the #MoreHappyDenimDance TikTok challenge, which garnered over 5.4 billion views worldwide; and dropped a series of limited-edition, co-created collections. So when it came time to bring Social Tourist to life, partnering with the Hollister team was a natural fit.