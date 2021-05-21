newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Go Behind the Scenes of Charli & Dixie D’Amelio’s Social Tourist Photo Shoot

wvli927.com
 2 days ago

We interviewed this celebrity because we think you’ll like their picks. Some of the products shown are from the celebrity’s own product line or a brand they are paid to endorse. E! has…

wvli927.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dixie D'amelio
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Behind The Scenes#Photo Shoot#Product Line#E#Charli Dixie D Amelio#Brand#Social
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
EntertainmentBBC

Eurovision 2021: Behind the scenes at this year's competition

"We all feel a sense of responsibility to everyone watching." That's the feeling shared by many of the 39 acts performing at Eurovision 2021. After a year off because of coronavirus, organisers say postponing again "was never a consideration". So how do you safely put on an event of this...
Theater & DancePosted by
Forbes

Charli And Dixie D’Amelio Launch Social Tourist: A Trend-Forward Apparel Brand In Partnership With Hollister

Charli and Dixie D’Amelio are launching Social Tourist, a new trend-forward apparel standalone brand within the Abercrombie & Fitch Co. portfolio. The lifestyle brand creates trend-forward apparel that allows teens to experiment with their style while exploring the duality of who the D’Amelio’s are on social media and in real life. Social Tourist will be available exclusively in Hollister stores and online. The sisters worked with Hollister on product selection, design, branding, positioning, and marketing alongside their father, Marc D’Amelio. Social Tourist became a family affair intersecting Marc’s longtime expertise in the apparel space with the girl’s unique lens of being at the epicenter of social media for Gen Z. With over 250 million Tik Tok followers, the D’Amelio’s first worked with Hollister as “Chief Jeanealogists,” where they tested and approved every aspect of Hollister’s denim; launched the #MoreHappyDenimDance TikTok challenge, which garnered over 5.4 billion views worldwide; and dropped a series of limited-edition, co-created collections. So when it came time to bring Social Tourist to life, partnering with the Hollister team was a natural fit.
TV SeriesComicBook

Jupiter's Legacy Behind-the-Scenes Photo Shows Bloody Aftermath of Epic Battle

Now that Jupiter's Legacy has hit Netflix, giving fans something to binge throughout May, behind-the-scenes snapshots of the series are starting to surface online. One of the pictures comes courtesy of Tenika Davis, the actor behind The Flare II in the series. Sunday morning, Davis shared an image of herself and other stars of the show smiling in front of a green screen.
Behind Viral VideosTeen Vogue

Charli D’Amelio Says TikTok Has Become Too Competitive to Enjoy

TikTok was the platform that jet-propelled Charli D’Amelio, but what was once a fun outlet has become somewhat of a nuisance for the creator. On May 9, Charli sat down with her sister Dixie D’Amelio to chat about how her relationship with TikTok has changed over the last months, revealing she nowadays finds it “very difficult to find enjoyment” there due to the mounting criticism. “When you have opportunities that are so amazing, but then an entire world of critiques for your every move, it’s very difficult to find enjoyment in things that are being torn down so much,” Charli said about her TikTok presence. “It’s extremely difficult to want to continue doing something that people say how much they hate.”
Beauty & FashionYoga Journal

Behind the Scenes of Our Cover Shoot With Dr. Gail Parker

Gail Parker is a clinical psychotherapist, certified yoga therapist, meditation coach, and yoga teacher—and a true force. Go behind-the-scenes of our shoot for the May/June 2021 issue of Yoga Journal, and then read our cover story, The Golden Age of Dr. Gail. Gail Parker has been a Detroit resident for...
Behind Viral VideosByrdie

Charli D'Amelio's Makeup Artist Swears by These TikTok-Approved Falsies

By now most of our beauty inspo comes from TikTok. From the viral beauty must-haves to hacks and affordable drugstore finds, #TikTokmademebuyit is real. So it’s no surprise when these trending products take over our beauty shelves and land in makeup artists’ beauty kits. We spotted a TikTok favorite on someone who knows a thing or two about going viral on the app. The key to Charli D’Amelio’s beauty at the MTV Movie Awards was an affordable pair of falsies that have racked up (almost) as many TikTok views as she has.
CelebritiesElite Daily

Charli D'Amelio's MTV Movie Awards 'Fit Is Peak Going-Out Look Inspo

Taking over the red carpet with her family, Charli D’Amelio stunned at the MTV 2021 Movie Awards. The two sisters, alongside their parents Heidi and Marc, arrived at the second night of awards to present Best Host and plug their upcoming series, The D’Amelio Show. If the family had a theme throughout their outfits, it was definitely metallic, although each member had their own twist — and, of course, rocked their own black masks.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Daily Dot

‘No one’s gangstalking’: Karen harasses Asian family in park, guy steps in to help—then he name-checks Public Freakout on video

A Karen harassing an Asian family in a park, and then being confronted by other park visitors for her behavior, was captured in a viral video posted Saturday. The TikTok video, originally shared by user @_numlock, has been since shared to r/PublicFreakout, a Reddit subreddit “dedicated to people freaking out, melting down, losing their cool, or being weird in public.” It’s home to a significant number of Karen videos, and the end of the TikTok actually name-checks the subreddit.
Behind Viral Videospapermag.com

Should 50-Year-Old Actors Flirt With TikTok Teens?

It all started, as memes often do, with Ben Affleck. Actress and influencer Nivine Jay went viral earlier this week after sharing on TikTok that Batman himself had slid into her DMs with an unusual and revealing video. See, Jay and Affleck had initially got into contact via famous person...
CelebritiesPosted by
TheWrap

‘She’s the Boss’ Star Nicole Walters Tells Entrepreneurs: ‘What Authenticity Looks Like Is Imperfection’ (Video)

One’s “personal brand” seems to be the major focus for entrepreneurs starting their own business. And while it’s important, says personal development adviser and “She’s the Boss” star Nicole Walters, you can’t forget about the other aspects, too. Speaking Thursday at TheWrap’s BE Conference, Walters recommends creating an LLC and...
TV SeriesPosted by
Mental_Floss

20 Behind-the-Scenes Facts About MTV’s The Challenge

After 36 seasons, MTV’s The Challenge is a reality television institution: No TV show has pitted more former, current, and future reality stars against one another—often at the same time. Looking back, it’s remarkable to witness the prescience, and sometimes good fortune, of the people who created the show, then turned it into one of the longest-running reality series of all time.