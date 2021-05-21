Second lawsuit to undo capital gains tax filed in Douglas County
WATERVILLE — An Orondo orchardist is the lead plaintiff in a new lawsuit challenging Washington’s capital gains tax. April Clayton, 47, is the co-owner of Red Apple Orchards and the president of the Chelan-Douglas Farm Bureau. She along with eight other individuals plus the Washington Farm Bureau filed the second such lawsuit in Douglas County Superior Court on Thursday, seeking to stop the new tax from going into effect.www.ncwlife.com