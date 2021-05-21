newsbreak-logo
Douglas County, WA

Second lawsuit to undo capital gains tax filed in Douglas County

By Jefferson Robbins
ncwlife.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWATERVILLE — An Orondo orchardist is the lead plaintiff in a new lawsuit challenging Washington’s capital gains tax. April Clayton, 47, is the co-owner of Red Apple Orchards and the president of the Chelan-Douglas Farm Bureau. She along with eight other individuals plus the Washington Farm Bureau filed the second such lawsuit in Douglas County Superior Court on Thursday, seeking to stop the new tax from going into effect.

