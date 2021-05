Thank you St. Louis American and all your health partners and Dr. Denise Hooks-Anderson for continuing to fight for Medicaid expansion. Several of our extended family members fall into the 275,000 folks who are being left behind until this is approved. Voters throughout Missouri overwhelmingly said ‘yes’ to expansion, but then Jeff City government comes in and does what they do. What’s right is right and with God’s will this will all work out. I pray it works out sooner than later as many Black folks’ lives could be lost while waiting. Please keep fighting for the underserved.