State grant to spur San Diego-area wildfire preparations

By Coast News wire services
Coast News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleREGION — A newly issued $3.5 million state grant will help provide San Diego County residents assistance in safeguarding their homes from the threat of wildfire, officials announced today. The funds, allocated through Senate Bill 85, will allow the Fire Safe Council of San Diego County, in partnership with the...

thecoastnews.com
