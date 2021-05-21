Cute cottage! Original hardwood floors! Circa 1890 in South Carolina. $85,995
This is a cute cottage! Love the original hardwood floors. This home was built in 1890. It is located in Chester, South Carolina. The home is situated on a corner lot. The home features hardwood floors, wainscoting, french doors, stained glass, and a transom window in the long foyer. The kitchen needs work, but it gives you the option to update it. Three bedrooms, one bathroom, and 1,357 square feet. $85,995.theoldhouselife.com