Cute cottage! Original hardwood floors! Circa 1890 in South Carolina. $85,995

With the temporary shutdown of the Colonial pipeline affecting gas delivery in South Carolina, gas stations across York, Chester and Lancaster, SC, counties are running out. At 3:30 Tuesday, York County gas stations were low on supply. QuikTrip on Cherry Road in Rock Hill had sold out of gas. A representative said they are not sure when they will have more. QuikTrip on Anderson Road had only diesel fuel available. 7-Eleven on Cherry Road still had some gas, though employees weren’t sure how long it would last and pointed to long lines.