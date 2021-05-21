newsbreak-logo
Sturgeon Bay, WI

Rogue Theater Presents The Case Of The Mysterious Cravat

By Door County Pulse
Door County Pulse
 4 days ago

Rogue Theater will launch its ninth season with its traditional murder mystery. The Case of the Mysterious Cravat blends jealousy and romance, but don’t believe everything you see. This show is a play within a play. The internal play is set in a venerable British country house, where the actors...

Wisconsin StateChippewa Herald

Spring Fest to return this weekend, masks not required

Temperatures are rising, masks are coming down and large-scale events are returning to the Chippewa Valley. Spring Fest is set to return to Chippewa Falls this weekend at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds. From Friday-Saturday over 40 exhibitors and vendors, as well as live music provided by Chris Kroeze and Boogie and the Yo-Yo’z, will grace the long barren venue which took most of 2020 off due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Sturgeon Bay, WIdoorcountydailynews.com

Local book up for award

A local author and artist are seeing two years of work pay off as their book was named an Eric Hoffer Book Award Finalist. The book, Baby Bumbu, written by John Koski and illustrated by Ben Toyne, was nominated for the award in the Middle Reader category. Koski considers himself lucky to have landed Toyne as the illustrator, and felt like the marriage of the writing and illustrating was vital to being named a finalist.
Door County, WIDoor County Pulse

Anchor Dates and Routing Shows: The Logistics of Music Tours

Door County has enjoyed performances by some phenomenal acts over the years, including the Glenn Miller Orchestra, Taj Mahal, Willie Nelson, Bobby McFerrin, Loretta Lynn, Ben Folds and many more memorable and well-known artists. The ability to book artists of such caliber and fame in a relatively small area – on a peninsula, no less – comes from a little-known tour hack that most concertgoers have never heard of: an “anchor date.” But more about that in a minute.
Door County, WIDoor County Pulse

TAP to Premiere Door County Stories on May 14

Third Avenue PlayWorks (TAP) is launching a series, Door County Stories, to profile Door County residents telling their own personal stories. The series’ curators and hosts will be Robert Boles and James Valcq, TAP’s co-artistic directors; Stephanie Trenchard, co-owner of Popelka Trenchard Glass Fine Art Gallery; and Alex Genty-Waksberg, a former TAP staff member who’s pursuing a graduate degree in social work at Columbia University.
Door County, WIdoorcountydailynews.com

Locally produced song benefiting African children

A Door County musician is helping disadvantaged youth with opportunities in music a half a world away. Hans Christian, owner of Studio 330 in Sturgeon Bay, has worked with vocalist Holly Olm to produce a song called “YOU” that is a fundraising tool for the International Youth Music Project. The program provides musical education for HIV-positive children in Africa. Christian explains the impact that the project is providing for children and orphans in Kenya and Uganda.
Door County, WIDoor County Pulse

PODCAST: Tour Hacks and a County Coming to Life

Https://soundcloud.com/doorcountypulse/tour-hacks-and-a-county-coming-to-life. How does Door County get big acts? Vanessa McGowan joins Andrew Kleidon to discuss the hacks that touring artists use to squeeze big shows into small towns like Sturgeon Bay and Fish Creek. But first, Myles Dannhausen Jr. joins Kleidon to talk about a county coming to life after a year in lockdown. Galleries are hosting shows, restaurants are re-opening their doors, and event directors are making plans for a summer sort of normal.
Wisconsin Statetonemadison.com

Wisconsin Film Festival: "Witness Underground" pays tribute to Nuclear Gopher and the liberating music of ex-Jehovah's Witnesses

The unlikely pairing of Scott Homan's rousing documentary and Johnny Zeller's narrative short, "SCARS," pulls the ramifications of dishonesty into focus. Witness Underground (2021) is largely set in the past, but its arrival is a timely one. Scott Homan’s documentary—screening virtually as part of the 2021 Wisconsin Film Festival—centers on a group of ex-Jehovah’s Witnesses who all played a role in developing Nuclear Gopher, a record label and community for indie-minded creatives. Eric Elvendahl, Cindy Elvendahl, James Zimmerman, and Chad Rhiger were among those Nuclear Gopher attracted. All of them would gain a level of notoriety for playing in various indie-punk bands in Minnesota, raising more than a few eyebrows among the Jehovah’s Witness community in the process. Ryan Sutter, the community’s founder and a hyper-involved musician, was the head of the operation. When Nuclear Gopher started garnering attention during its mid-’90s to early 2000s growth period, all of them were Jehovah’s Witnesses. None of them are now.
Door County, WIshepherdexpress.com

Curtains Rise Cautiously on Door County Theaters

World premieres, old favorites and even a one-man production of Shakespeare’s Hamlet will help Door County theatrical troupes return to the stage this summer. After a 2020 season of dark houses, ghost lights and online productions, performers sidelined by the COVID-19 pandemic will once again trod the boards live and in person for locals and vacationers alike.
Sturgeon Bay, WIDoor County Pulse

This Old Store: Frank’s Superette Lives On through Annual Sausage Daze

Frank and Sarah Hobart bought Sig Anderson’s grocery store on Maple Street near Corpus Christi School (now St. John Bosco) in Sturgeon Bay in 1961, when Barb and Jim, their two older children, were in high school. Frank had previously worked as the head butcher at Trodahl’s Grocery Store at Madison and Maple. Treiva Wiltering recalled visiting Sig, her father’s cousin, in his family’s apartment above the store.
Door County, WIDoor County Pulse

Sara Rae Lancaster Joins Peninsula Pulse Staff

Peninsula Publishing & Distribution welcomes Sara Rae Lancaster as its new social-media editor. She joins the Baileys Harbor publisher of the Peninsula Pulse and Door County Living after serving as an administrative assistant for the Town of Gibraltar for the past three years. Prior to that, she was a freelance writer and journalist in southeast Wisconsin, earning bylines at Milwaukee magazine, the Kenosha News and Reader’s Digest, among many other publications.
Door County, WIDoor County Pulse

Bringing the Stage to Life: The lighting design of Bryce Foster

Bryce Foster has a fear of heights. To overcome that fear, he hoisted himself 40 feet into the air, up onto the catwalk of his high school theater in Aurora, Colorado, leaned out over the open area above the stage, and started hanging lights. Lighting wasn’t Foster’s introduction to technical...
Door County, WIDoor County Pulse

Reynolds House Reopens as the Door County Dragonfly Bed-and-Breakfast

Lauren and Matt Huston have revamped and reopened the former Reynolds House in Sturgeon Bay as the Door County Dragonfly bed-and-breakfast. They retained the historical charm of the 3,800-square-foot house, built in 1900, but have added fresh elements. The new owners had not planned to open a bed-and-breakfast, but when...
Sturgeon Bay, WIDoor County Pulse

Hiking Event Celebrates Ice Age Trail Designation

The Lakeshore Chapter of the Ice Age Trail Alliance and Destination Sturgeon Bay have teamed up to throw a designation celebration hike May 29, 9 am, at the starting point of the Ice Age Trail in Potawatomi State Park. The event toasts the City of Sturgeon Bay’s new status as an Ice Age Trail community.
Sturgeon Bay, WIDoor County Pulse

New Releases at Novel Bay Booksellers

Looking for something new to read? Glean some inspiration from these recent additions to the shelves at Novel Bay Booksellers (novelbaybooks.com), 44 N. 3rd Ave. in Sturgeon Bay. CHILDREN’S BOOKS. Moimoi by the University of Tokyo Baby Lab. This little board book promises a lot: “Shapes, colors and sound that...
Stevens Point, WImadison

Bill Berry: Lessons from plagues of the past

STEVENS POINT – The past year of pandemic wasn’t forgotten, but it was set aside a bit as a group of longtime friends gathered recently on the shores of Sturgeon Bay and tiptoed into the waters of social contact. Wandering back from the outing, my car steered off the main...
Sturgeon Bay, WIDoor County Pulse

Miller Art Museum Presents Home Grown Public-art Project

The Miller Art Museum, 107 S. 4th Ave. in Sturgeon Bay, is presenting Home Grown: a six-foot-wide public-art project that’s a grassroots response to the cancellation of summer youth programming during the pandemic. It was created in collaboration with Jodi Rose Studio and other partners, and it’s on display through May 29, along with the exhibit Mike & Schomer: Cows, Color and Camaraderie.
Sturgeon Bay, WIdoorcountydailynews.com

Destination Sturgeon Bay planning full slate of events

The Fine Art Fair later this month will be the first of many of the planned events scheduled in Sturgeon Bay this year. The Fine Arts Fair will have 65 vendors spaced out by ten feet compared to 110 vendors that usually participated in the past. The two-day event on May 29th and 30th will now be held at Martin Park and on some downtown streets. Destination Sturgeon Bay Marketing Director Carly Sarkis says the organization is excited to return to the long-anticipated celebrations that were canceled last year due to the pandemic. She says COVID-19 safety protocols will remain in effect for the outdoor events.
Sturgeon Bay, WIDoor County Pulse

Art That Moves: Damon Counard creates custom-painted skateboards

Damon Counard picked up a skateboard for the first time in 2013. Now, eight years later, he’s combining his favorite pastime with a blossoming talent in painting to create designer skateboards through his own company, Burnout Skateboards. Counard is a carpenter at Portside, and although he hasn’t had much formal...