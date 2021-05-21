newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Apparel

The Best Sandals for Men Will Ignite All Your Summer Looks

By Gerald Orti z
Posted by 
GQMagazine
GQMagazine
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

All products featured on GQ are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. When the summer swelter hits, the best sandals for men allow you to embrace the heat with open arms. Or, er, open toes, anyhow. But what separates the best men's sandals from the sloppy slip-ons your pops used to flop around in? It's all about finding that perfect balance of form and function. You want a pair of sandals with plenty of arch support and cushioning, but they also need to stand out for all the right reasons. Whether they're dressy and cut from high-quality leather or outdoorsy with a practical rubber sole, the absolute best sandals for men should be versatile enough to take you from the beach to the bar and never once feel out of place. If you're looking to set your toes free in style this summer, these 21 essential, heatwave-ready sandals, slides, clogs and (gasp!) flip-flops are the best place to start.

www.gq.com
GQMagazine

GQMagazine

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
249K+
Views
ABOUT

Look Sharp. Live Smart.

 http://gq.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pete Wentz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ignite#Real Men#Perfect Balance#Deer Stags#Oofos#Yeezy#Indian#Amazon Adidas Adilette#Zappos Crocs#Amazon Yuketen#Amazon Freedom Moses#Amazon Hereu Salva#Amazon Teva#Beach Sandals#Shorts#Flowy Pants#Jeans#Crisp Trousers#Slick Shades#Loafers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Retail
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
Country
Germany
News Break
Apparel
Related
ApparelPosted by
whowhatwear

I'm in My Mid-20s, and These Are the 10 Summer Staples I Always Have On Hand

Now that I've hit my mid-20s, I think I've perfected my summer wardrobe. It's not to say that I didn't know what I was doing for all the years leading up to now, but looking back I definitely spent much of my early 20s chasing after short-lived trends. I would spend a lot of my clothing budget on cheaper, inexpensive items that never really made it past a single summer but there's something about hitting the latter half this decade that's made me think more critically about my wardrobe and I've realized that despite whatever trendy items I will inevitably want to try, I always come back to the same few staple pieces that only seem to get better with time.
ApparelFashion Gone Rogue

Take On the Bucket Hat Trend With These Fresh Styles

A staple of the 90s, the bucket hat is back in a major way this season. It’s great for those rising temperatures like a trip to the beach or a walk in the park. Embrace vibrant colors with your bucket hat from designer brands. Choose from turquoise blue, soft yellow,...
ApparelPosted by
GQMagazine

This Hiking Brand Has Your Summer Footwear Covered

All products featured on GQ are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Last summer, the breathtakingly bizarre Merrell Hydro Moc made a serious leap, from outdoorsy amphibious footwear to menswear's latest left-of-center darling. We wrote about it. So did The New York Times and the Wall Street Journal. (It also wouldn't be a stretch to call that shoe a mass-brand version of Kanye West's Yeezy Foam Runner.) Fast forward one summer later, and Merrell's latest collection includes another eye-catching style. The tried-and-true outdoor brand is no one-hit-wonder when it comes to covetable summertime kicks.
ApparelPosted by
HelloGiggles

People Are Replacing Their Birkenstocks With These $25 Cushioned Sandals

This story originally appeared on InStyle.com. No matter your stance on Birkenstocks, one fact remains true: they are downright comfortable. Celebrities like Reese Witherspoon, Heidi Klum, and Katie Holmes have all been spotted wearing the classic slip-on as of late, leading us to believe there will be plenty of people following suit this spring and summer. But if you're iffy on doling out upwards of $100 per pair, rest assured there are low-cost alternatives that look practically identical, like the Cushionaire Lane Cork Footbed Comfort Sandal on Amazon.
Designers & Collectionsnuevoculture.com

The Classic Fisherman Sandal Is the Perfect Spring-to-Summer Shoe

“Whatever it is you wear,” Diana Vreeland said in the 1975 style guide Cheap Chic, “I think shoes are terribly important.” As we venture outside—taking in the year’s seemingly shocking number of tulips; meeting friends at restaurants for overdue dinners; ambling along streets because, well, for the first time in a very long time we, simply put, can—the late Vogue editor’s adage rings truer than ever. As for what footwear rises to the occasion of the strange, exhilarating moment in which we now find ourselves? Enter the fisherman sandal, which is making a bid as the shoe of the season, thanks to everyone from Lower East Side creatives (more than one wore the practical-chic style to artist Cassi Namoda’s opening at François Ghebaly this past weekend) to influencers, such as Blanca Miró Scrimieri, who regularly takes to Instagram to show off a block-heeled iteration.
ApparelPosted by
Us Weekly

21 Vintage-Style Dresses and Tops That Look Straight Out of the ‘70s

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Going retro is always a fabulous option. Vintage styles are some of the most fashionable out there. There are just two challenges: First is finding styles that exemplify popular trends from that time period, and second is find pieces that don’t look like they came out of a costume store.
ApparelThe Independent

We hate to break it to you, but it looks like Crocs might be the shoes of the summer

Summer is fast approaching, and when it comes to footwear, it looks like one particularly contentious brand will be everywhere: Crocs The shoes just won’t quit. Nicki Minaj has gone viral for a photoshoot where she’s wearing hot pink, bejewelled Crocs and not much else. According to The Sole Supplier, demand for ‘pink Crocs’ increased by 4,900% in the hours following Minaj’s post.
ApparelVogue

Fisherman Sandals Are This Summer’s Chic Answer To Birkenstocks

Sometimes, it pays to stay classic. You can’t go wrong with making a timeless footwear investment, which is why you should consider adding a pair of fisherman sandals to your shoe rack this summer. With the sensible qualities of say, a Birkenstock, fisherman sandals are the footwear you can always...
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
GQMagazine

This GQ Editor's Most Treasured Concert Tee Is Now a Rare Vintage Grail

All products featured on GQ are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. “Have you ever entered a concert, unsure if you would make it out alive by night's end?” That’s the ominous opening line to GQ senior entertainment editor Frazier Tharpe’s 2015 review of Travis Scott’s Rodeo Tour—his very first professional concert review. We’re happy to report that Frazier did, in fact, survive the night—and came away with this very good T-shirt to show for it.
Designers & Collectionswagmag.com

Zvelle’s swell shoes and bags

I can’t say enough good things about shoes. The truth is – and I was told this at a very young age – that you can wear a suit that’s 25 years old, but you can’t do the same with shoes – and still look fashionable. An up-to-the-minute pair of snappy shoes will always update your outfit. I also went to Catholic school, where we wore uniforms and looked the same except for our shoes. I took them to be a symbol of your individual personality. (That’s when I discovered Bass Weejuns – the inimitable loafer that I still wear constantly).
ApparelPosted by
GQMagazine

The Best New Jeans Are Weird As Hell

My denimhead addiction started, like so many peoples’ did, in the early Aughts with a pair of A.P.C. Petit Standards—the gateway drug of indigo obsessiveness. I spent much of the next decade geeking out over Japanese remakes of vintage 1940s miner dungarees and anything raw denim, the stiffer the better so I could suffer for the truly blessed fades (and awkward smells) that came with wearing an unwashed pair of jeans for months. Today I own enough banal blue jeans to warrant a separate dresser, a museum of esoteric indigo rarities.
Makeupthezoereport.com

Makeup Artists Say This Is All You Need To Create A Minimal Summer Look

Want to get the makeup-free look that stars like Alicia Keys and Zendaya have been sporting — but still feel like you need a couple key products to correct, conceal, or highlight certain areas without looking done up? As celebrity hair and makeup artists will tell you, even the most low-maintenance effect requires, well, a little bit of maintenance. Thankfully there are some minimal summer makeup must-haves that make it a whole lot simpler and will let your natural beauty shine, keep you hydrated and protected, and feel so unfussy even in the season’s heat.
ApparelPosted by
Us Weekly

This Mini Wrap Dress Is Cool in Every Sense of the Word

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Most of us are dealing with the hottest period of the year right now. Even when we think we’ve faced the hottest, the temperatures take it as a challenge and climb even higher the next day. But are we going to spend every single day in a cami and cotton short shorts? Well, certainly some days, but what about when we actually need to look presentable?
ApparelPosted by
GQMagazine

Men's Clothing Sales: Summer Shorts for 70% Off, Plus 20 More Sales Deals

On a daily basis, GQ scopes out men's clothing sales while using the latest in deal-identifying technology—i.e., a couple of our staffers spend hours shopping online—to uncover all the wildest markdowns on wardrobe-boosting buys on the Internet. In this week's dispatch, we've found your next summer sneakers, a watch-guy-approved watch, and 19 more deals. Plus, don’t forget to peep all our favorite site-wide sales below.
Appareldlmag.com

Huckberry x Chaco Olive Agave sandals will take you through the hot summer

Arguably one of the most interesting limited edition sandals that will take you through every terrain during the hot summer months is here in Olive Agave colorway. It is designed by Chaco in collaboration with Huckberry – the only store selling it. The Huckberry x Chaco Agave collection comprises two...
ApparelPosted by
GQMagazine

Sales, Man: A $40 Camp Shirt and 22 More GQ-Approved Deals

Each week, GQ scopes out men's clothing sales while using the latest in deal-identifying technology—i.e., a couple of our staffers spend most of the day shopping online—to uncover all the wildest markdowns on wardrobe-boosting buys on the Internet. This week, all the discounted heat is from Verishop's sale section, where you'll find deals up to 70% off on everything from splashy swim trunks to NBA-tunnel-worthy outerwear. Check out our top picks from the sale below, or head straight to Verishop to shop it all for yourself.
ApparelPosted by
GQMagazine

Buckle Up for a Wild Shoe Summer

All products featured on GQ are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Even before the pandemic came crashing down on the world, menswear was already letting its freak flag fly. Outlandish sneakers paved the way, and dress loafers soon followed suit. Pants absolutely freaked it, and then actual suits did the same. The goal for fashion-forward dudes, it seemed, was to get within striking distance of today's most adventurous dressers, like Lakeith Stanfield or Harry Styles. Which is to say, weird and sharp and exhilarating all at once.
Brooklyn, NYPosted by
GQMagazine

The Brooklyn Vintage Emporium Where All Your Denim Dreams Come True

All products featured on GQ are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Like snorkeling the Great Barrier Reef or dropping acid for the first time, diving headfirst into the dizzingly vast world of vintage clothing can be a little intimidating. It helps to have a knowledgable sherpa to keep you steady and pointed in the right direction. And as far as we're concerned, you'd be hard-pressed to find a better vintage guru than Raggedy Threads founder Jaime Wong.
ApparelObserver

The Most Fashionable Sunglasses to Elevate All Your Summer Looks

Summer is fast approaching, and sunnier days are already here. While sunglasses are always a key accessory to any daytime ensemble (or evening, if that’s your vibe), they’re of the utmost importance during warmer months, as we spend more time than ever outside, and need to protect our eyes from harsh glares. Plus, we all want to look our best for all of the beach days, long walks and al fresco dining (sans heaters!) in our *very* near future.