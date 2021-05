Hello gentle readers, and welcome to the SwitchArcade Round-Up for May 20th, 2021. We take a look at the many new releases hitting the eShop today, with summaries for each of them. At the time of writing, Baldur’s Gate: Dark Alliance hasn’t showed up yet on the schedule, so if it appears as it is supposed to, I’ll cover it tomorrow. I’m also not including Shin Megami Tensei 3 as that is technically only out for those who preordered the Digital Deluxe version. What does that leave us with? A lot, surprisingly enough. On top of that, we’ve got the lists of new and outgoing sales for you to check out. Let’s go!