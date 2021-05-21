newsbreak-logo
Unemployment rate decreases to 6.7% in San Diego County

By Coast News wire services
Coast News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleREGION — The unemployment rate in San Diego County decreased to 6.7% in April, down from a revised 7.8% in March but well below the year-ago rate of 15.9% — just as the worst economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic were beginning to rear their heads — according to figures released today by the state Employment Development Department.

