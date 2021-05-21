newsbreak-logo
Sockers break ground on new arena expected in 2023

By Bill Slane
Coast News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOCEANSIDE — The San Diego Sockers are finally getting their forever home. Coming off their Major Arena Soccer League record fifth league championship in April, the club broke ground this week on what will eventually become its new state-of-the-art 6,000-seat arena that will also play host to myriad other concerts and events in the city of Oceanside.

