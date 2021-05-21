newsbreak-logo
Door County, WI

Northern Sky Premieres The Fisherman's Daughters

By Door County Pulse
Door County Pulse
 5 days ago

The Fisherman’s Daughters – by Door County singer, songwriter and playwright Katie Dahl – tells the story of sisters Sarah and Nora Peterson, who live in Fish Creek in 1908. Their life suddenly and dramatically changes when the state of Wisconsin decides to put Peninsula State Park right where their house is.

